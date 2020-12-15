OU football: Signing day intrigue won't end on Wednesday for Sooners

Signing day will always be exciting for Lincoln Riley.
The Oklahoma coach expects at least 15 players to join the 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday, highlighted by five-star quarterback Caleb Williams.
But what could happen after the three-day early signing period is extinguished?
Coaches haven’t been able to evaluate players for months due to the global pandemic. The transfer portal (“which is going nuts,” Riley said) will be a factor.
“I don’t want to speculate too much right now, but schools are going to have more options after Signing Day than they’ve ever had. So it’ll be interesting to see how everybody fills their rosters and how everybody approaches it,” Riley said on Tuesday. “Normally, in a year like this, you might have two or three guys at the end that maybe haven’t committed or maybe that have popped up to recruit as of late that you’ve signed.”
Riley said it’s been hard for the player and schools to build a relationship with prospects.
“It’s hard for us on the other side in that we’re making decisions for the future of our program and it’s difficult to do that with people you’ve never seen play live or never met or all that as well,” Riley said. “It’ll be an interesting, exciting signing day, and the next couple months after for sure.”
Two players not expected to make their decisions public on Wednesday includes five-star Camar Wheaton, who is considered the nation’s top running back by Rivals, and five-star Tristan Leigh, an offensive tackle considered the No. 17 player overall nationally by Rivals.
Wheaton is expected to announce on Dec. 23. Leigh has a planned announcement of Jan. 2.
Williams has been like a Pied Piper for this recruiting class. The Washington D.C. product moved to Norman over the summer and, since schools weren’t allowed to hold official visits, held a “Sooner Summit” in late August to draw potential recruits to show off his future destination.
The Sooners will be heavily represented on offense with Caleb Williams and Mario Williams, a five-star wide receiver from Plant City, Florida. Cody Jackson, a wide receiver from Richmond, Texas, is one to watch.
The defense is where OU is expected to build heading into year three of the Alex Grinch era.
Linebacker Clayton Smith, defensive back Latrell McCutchin and defensive tackle Kelvin Gilliam were key targets for the Sooners.
Billy Bowman is a four-star athlete who could play cornerback or wide receiver for Oklahoma, but it is just dependent of its needs.
There are only two Oklahomans on the 15-man recruiting list -- Choctaw defensive back Jordan Mukes and Weatherford defensive end Ethan Downs.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.