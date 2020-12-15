OU football: Signing day intrigue won't end on Wednesday for Sooners

Signing day will always be exciting for Lincoln Riley.

The Oklahoma coach expects at least 15 players to join the 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday, highlighted by five-star quarterback Caleb Williams.

But what could happen after the three-day early signing period is extinguished?

Coaches haven’t been able to evaluate players for months due to the global pandemic. The transfer portal (“which is going nuts,” Riley said) will be a factor.

“I don’t want to speculate too much right now, but schools are going to have more options after Signing Day than they’ve ever had. So it’ll be interesting to see how everybody fills their rosters and how everybody approaches it,” Riley said on Tuesday. “Normally, in a year like this, you might have two or three guys at the end that maybe haven’t committed or maybe that have popped up to recruit as of late that you’ve signed.”

Riley said it’s been hard for the player and schools to build a relationship with prospects.