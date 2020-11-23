 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OU football: Shane Beamer will be "really good head coach," Riley says; Beamer's name has been linked with South Carolina job

OU football: Shane Beamer will be "really good head coach," Riley says; Beamer's name has been linked with South Carolina job

{{featured_button_text}}
Shane Beamer's name emerging as South Carolina HC candidate

Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer's name has emerged as a potential candidate for the vacant South Carolina head coach position.

 Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman

Shane Beamer’s name has surfaced as a potential candidate for the vacant South Carolina head coach position.

Beamer has been on Oklahoma’s staff since the 2018 season. He’s currently the assistant head coach for offense and tight ends/H-backs coach.

Riley said any chatter linking him to the Gamecocks would not be a distraction during the Sooners’ stretch run this season.

“It won't be a distraction, because we've got guys in here that are professionals and care about this place, care about this team,” Riley said during Monday’s Big 12 teleconference call with coaches. “Just from a professionalism standpoint, I got no concerns about that.”

Beamer, the son of legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, spent four seasons at South Carolina as an outside linebackers/co-special teams coordinator (2007), cornerbacks (2008) and spurs/strong safeties/special teams coordinator/recruiting coordinator (2009-10).

He’s also served as an associate head coach and running backs coach at Virginia Tech (2011-15) and special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Georgia (2016-17).

“Shane's going to be a really good head coach, I do. He's got great experience, being able to work with several different guys and several different programs, different parts of the country,” Riley said. “And obviously, you know, very inside knowledge from one of the best to ever do it in his dad, Frank Beamer.

“Shane's got a good way about him. Does a great job with the kids and has been fantastic. I'll be excited for him. He's one of those guys that I think certainly will get his opportunity at some point. Obviously, we love having him here. Certainly will be excited for him and any of our other coaches when they get that chance to be a head coach because those just don't come around very often.”

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
COVID-19 frontline fatigue: 'It has been draining and frustrating seeing the lack of concern,' ER doc says
Local News

COVID-19 frontline fatigue: 'It has been draining and frustrating seeing the lack of concern,' ER doc says

  • Updated

To health care workers like Hunter Hall, witnessing patients’ last breaths daily, the mounting death toll doesn’t just represent compounding grief. It’s also exacting a personal toll that feels like failure.

A COVID-19 vaccine appears on the horizon. But state officials say most Oklahomans won't see it for months

COVID-19: Record hospitalizations and new infections continue as state reports 21 deaths and 3,663 cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News