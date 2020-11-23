OU football: Shane Beamer will be "really good head coach," Riley says; Beamer's name has been linked with South Carolina job

Shane Beamer’s name has surfaced as a potential candidate for the vacant South Carolina head coach position.
Beamer has been on Oklahoma’s staff since the 2018 season. He’s currently the assistant head coach for offense and tight ends/H-backs coach.
Riley said any chatter linking him to the Gamecocks would not be a distraction during the Sooners’ stretch run this season.
“It won't be a distraction, because we've got guys in here that are professionals and care about this place, care about this team,” Riley said during Monday’s Big 12 teleconference call with coaches. “Just from a professionalism standpoint, I got no concerns about that.”
Beamer, the son of legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, spent four seasons at South Carolina as an outside linebackers/co-special teams coordinator (2007), cornerbacks (2008) and spurs/strong safeties/special teams coordinator/recruiting coordinator (2009-10).
He’s also served as an associate head coach and running backs coach at Virginia Tech (2011-15) and special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Georgia (2016-17).
“Shane's going to be a really good head coach, I do. He's got great experience, being able to work with several different guys and several different programs, different parts of the country,” Riley said. “And obviously, you know, very inside knowledge from one of the best to ever do it in his dad, Frank Beamer.
“Shane's got a good way about him. Does a great job with the kids and has been fantastic. I'll be excited for him. He's one of those guys that I think certainly will get his opportunity at some point. Obviously, we love having him here. Certainly will be excited for him and any of our other coaches when they get that chance to be a head coach because those just don't come around very often.”
