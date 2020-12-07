OU football: Shane Beamer is South Carolina's new head coach. How many more games will he be on Sooners' sideline?

Williams has been chronicling his recruitment and path to OU for SI.com. He mentioned Beamer’s hiring in his latest installment.

“Coach Shane Beamer was named the Head Ball Coach at the University of South Carolina,” Williams wrote. “He was my recruiter, he started it all. He recruited my area so I’ve always been close with coach.

“It’s a bummer that I never got to be under his coaching, even though I’m a QB and he’s not a QB coach, but still a part of the coaching staff and I never got to be under him as a student-athlete.”

Riley appreciated Beamer’s work in a different geographical recruiting area, but doesn’t expect the program to miss a beat moving forward.

“Shane made a lot of sense at the time (of his 2017 hiring). We were already starting to get into the east coast a little bit more in our early years here and kind of our connections of guys that were already on the staff,” Riley said. “Shane was somebody whose experience added to that. Obviously, the east coast has been a really strong area for us in the last several years.