OU football: Shane Beamer is South Carolina's new head coach. How many more games will he be on Sooners' sideline?

Shane Beamer, who was named South Carolina’s head coach on Sunday, will continue to work at Oklahoma through the Big 12 Championship game.
Beamer is flying back to Norman on Monday afternoon following his introductory press conference.
“He’ll be with us at least through the next couple of games and once we play the next two games, we’ll figure out the rest from there,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said during Monday’s Big 12 coaches teleconference call.
This is the stretch run toward early signing day, which is Dec. 16. Beamer won’t continue with the Sooners’ recruiting efforts, Riley said.
“He’ll do everything with our current team but won’t be involved in recruiting any future players right now,” Riley said. “He’ll use that time to do some work, obviously, for South Carolina and recruiting on that front. He’ll be a busy guy for the next couple of weeks.”
Coaches aren’t allowed to recruit in person due to COVID-19. Since that is the case, Riley said the OU program isn’t going to activate anyone since everything is being done virtually.
Beamer has been important in helping open up east-coast recruiting over the past three cycles. The 2021 class’ top player is quarterback Caleb Williams, who is from Washington D.C.
Williams has been chronicling his recruitment and path to OU for SI.com. He mentioned Beamer’s hiring in his latest installment.
Support Local Journalism
“Coach Shane Beamer was named the Head Ball Coach at the University of South Carolina,” Williams wrote. “He was my recruiter, he started it all. He recruited my area so I’ve always been close with coach.
“It’s a bummer that I never got to be under his coaching, even though I’m a QB and he’s not a QB coach, but still a part of the coaching staff and I never got to be under him as a student-athlete.”
Riley appreciated Beamer’s work in a different geographical recruiting area, but doesn’t expect the program to miss a beat moving forward.
“Shane made a lot of sense at the time (of his 2017 hiring). We were already starting to get into the east coast a little bit more in our early years here and kind of our connections of guys that were already on the staff,” Riley said. “Shane was somebody whose experience added to that. Obviously, the east coast has been a really strong area for us in the last several years.
“I’m confident about the staff’s ability that we have to recruit that area of the country as I am any. As with any job, we’re going to try to find the best person that we can. There’s not always a cookie-cutter definition for these things. You have to weigh a lot of things.”
Riley doesn’t anticipate any other staff changes but there could be some shuffling of responsibilities. Last year, following Jamar Cain and DeMarco Murray’s hiring, Riley shifted responsibilities to make things fit. He said he’ll do the same this time.
The Oklahoma coach said he’s excited for Beamer.
“It’s a great opportunity. He’s really excited about it. It’s a special thing, obviously, for him and his family,” Riley said. “It’s a great thing when people in your organization get a chance to move on to new and great opportunities. I’m very excited for him and appreciate all that he’s done."
View from the sidelines: Baylor at No. 11 Oklahoma
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.