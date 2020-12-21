OU football: Running back T.J. Pledger announces decision to enter transfer portal

Oklahoma running back T.J. Pledger announced his decision on Monday morning to enter the transfer portal.

The junior running back made his decision public on social media.

Pledger wrote: “Thank you Sooner Nation for an amazing 3 years. Thank you Coach Riley and Coach Murray for believing in me this year. I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal. GODSPEED”

Pledger has played in 30 games during his career and had his best season in 2020. He had 95 carries for 451 yards and five touchdowns. He was the team’s starting running back for the opener.

Last month, teammate Rhamondre Stevenson was asked about Pledger’s growth this season.

“That’s my boy. Like, we get along on and off the field. That’s my guy,” Stevenson said. “We’re both from the west coast, so that’s probably a big factor in that. But I’ve seen him getting better and better since last year. And I don’t think he’s playing up to his full potential. Like, he hasn’t shown you his best yet.”

Pledger’s departure leaves the 2021 running backs room with Seth McGowan and Marcus Major. Stevenson, a senior, is eligible to return if he would like. OU also is waiting for official word from Camar Wheaton, the nation’s top running back recruit in the 2021 class who has the Sooners as one of his finalists. Wheaton is scheduled to announce his decision on Wednesday.

