OU football: Ronnie Perkins' suspended status for Texas game remains unchanged, according to Lincoln Riley

The suspended status of Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins has not changed heading into Saturday’s rivalry game against Texas.

Perkins attended the Sooners’ 37-30 loss at Iowa State and multiple reports on Saturday surfaced that the All-Big 12 preseason pick would be available for the Red River Rivalry.

“He was there for moral support,” Riley said about Perkins’ attendance at the road game. “Ronnie is an important leader for us. Just his presence there was really positive and I thought he contributed to an excited sideline. Just was really good for some of our young guys there in key positions. His status for Saturday has not changed.”

Riley was later asked during Monday’s Big 12 teleconference call if Perkins’ status could change at some point which would allow him to play against the Longhorns.

“I mean honestly I’m kind of in the same spot that we’ve been with all three of those guys,” Riley said. “It could change in five minutes. It could change maybe in three more weeks. I wish I had more answers but sadly I do not.”