OU football: Ronnie Perkins' suspended status for Texas game remains unchanged, according to Lincoln Riley

OU football: Ronnie Perkins' suspended status for Texas game remains unchanged, according to Lincoln Riley

Ronnie Perkins' status remains 'unchanged' for Texas game

Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Ronnie Perkins (7) provides quarterback pressure during the 2019 Big 12 Championship game, which was the junior's last competitive action. 

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

The suspended status of Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins has not changed heading into Saturday’s rivalry game against Texas.

Perkins attended the Sooners’ 37-30 loss at Iowa State and multiple reports on Saturday surfaced that the All-Big 12 preseason pick would be available for the Red River Rivalry.

“He was there for moral support,” Riley said about Perkins’ attendance at the road game. “Ronnie is an important leader for us. Just his presence there was really positive and I thought he contributed to an excited sideline. Just was really good for some of our young guys there in key positions. His status for Saturday has not changed.”

Riley was later asked during Monday’s Big 12 teleconference call if Perkins’ status could change at some point which would allow him to play against the Longhorns.

“I mean honestly I’m kind of in the same spot that we’ve been with all three of those guys,” Riley said. “It could change in five minutes. It could change maybe in three more weeks. I wish I had more answers but sadly I do not.”

Perkins, wide receiver Trejan Bridges and running back Rhamondre Stevenson were suspended by the NCAA following a failed drug test after the Big 12 Championship game. It calls for a six-game penalty and the trio currently has sat out a total of four games.

Perkins was a disruptive force in the Sooners’ 34-27 win over Texas in 2019. He accounted for one of the team’s nine sacks in the Big 12 victory.

Featured video:

 

View from the sidelines: Oklahoma at Iowa State

 

Eric Bailey

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

