OU football: Ronnie Perkins says was a "starved, caged lion" who is ready to eat

Oklahoma found itself at No. 11 in the initial College Football Playoff Top 25 released on Tuesday. The Sooners are the second-highest rated two-loss team.

The committee took notice of the key players’ absence earlier in the season, which helped lead to the higher position.

“The committee does pay attention to who is available in games,” CFP chairman Gary Barta said. “Their key running back, Rhamondre Stevenson and one of their D-ends, Ronnie Perkins, was not available earlier in the year. Those are all the things, as the committee placed Oklahoma at No. 11, that was part of the conversation.”

Lincoln Riley has been a member of a coaching staff since becoming a Texas Tech student assistant in 2003. Has he ever seen two players make such an immediate impact in their return?

“It’s hard to say. Those guys have done well,” Riley said. “It’s not like they’re two newcomers popping in there that have never played and then they were able to work behind the scenes, they were able to practice, so we expected that they would be ready to play. They’ve done a good job of it.”

It hasn’t just been the two players. They’ve joined an OU team that’s playing its best football, Riley said.