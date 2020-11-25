OU football: Ronnie Perkins says was a "starved, caged lion" who is ready to eat

Ronnie Perkins missed an emotional rivalry win when Oklahoma defeated Texas in four overtimes earlier this season.
The defensive end wasn’t going to miss an opportunity to make his presence felt during last weekend’s Bedlam victory over Oklahoma State. He had five tackles, including three tackles for loss, en route to being named the Big 12 defensive player of the week.
Perkins and running back Rhamondre Stevenson missed the first five games this season, suspended for a failed drug test following last year’s Big 12 Championship game. The pair is making up for lost time.
“Shoot, when you sit out for that many games, you kind of feel like a starved, caged lion,” Perkins said. “Once you see a lion out of the cage, he’s going to do what he can to eat. That’s kind of how I feel going out there every week, man. I’m getting all the meals back that I missed.”
While Perkins is creating havoc for opposing offenses, Stevenson is running through defenses. The running back has averaged 110.7 rushing yards per game with five touchdown scores. He’s averaging 6.6 yards per rush.
“He’s been a go-to back for us when we need positive yards, when we need a first down, he’s the guy we are going to go to,” OU quarterback Spencer Rattler said. “Giving him the rock is never a bad idea. He’s playing really well. He’s going to continue to work and play well for us.”
Oklahoma found itself at No. 11 in the initial College Football Playoff Top 25 released on Tuesday. The Sooners are the second-highest rated two-loss team.
The committee took notice of the key players’ absence earlier in the season, which helped lead to the higher position.
“The committee does pay attention to who is available in games,” CFP chairman Gary Barta said. “Their key running back, Rhamondre Stevenson and one of their D-ends, Ronnie Perkins, was not available earlier in the year. Those are all the things, as the committee placed Oklahoma at No. 11, that was part of the conversation.”
Lincoln Riley has been a member of a coaching staff since becoming a Texas Tech student assistant in 2003. Has he ever seen two players make such an immediate impact in their return?
“It’s hard to say. Those guys have done well,” Riley said. “It’s not like they’re two newcomers popping in there that have never played and then they were able to work behind the scenes, they were able to practice, so we expected that they would be ready to play. They’ve done a good job of it.”
It hasn’t just been the two players. They’ve joined an OU team that’s playing its best football, Riley said.
“I think a lot of guys around them that have improved throughout the year and were starting to do some pretty good things right about the time those guys came back as well,” Riley said. “I think those guys certainly, individually, have done a great job. I don’t want to take away anything from them but I think they’ve also come into a good situation with a lot of other guys around them that were hungry and playing well. It’s been a good run since we got them back.”
Perkins’ energy isn’t boxed into what happens on the field. It’s also on the sideline during games and inside the locker room before the contests.
“You know what type of person he has been in the past and how everybody feeds off of him,” OU cornerback Tre Brown said. “He’s a force. I agree with (Perkins’) statement and what he said — just to have the whole defense back as a group and him being the leader he is and see him making plays and being like a strike of lightning, we all just feed off of that and keeps everybody going. We’re so glad to have him back.”
Isaiah Thomas had an opportunity to play more with Perkins’ absence in the first five games. Has his role shifted since the defensive end returned?
“It hasn’t really changed much,” Thomas said. “They still expect me to be productive and make plays just as much as I have been throughout the season. So, I don’t think my role has changed since Ronnie’s been back.
“I think it actually elevated my role because Ronnie out there, playing to the standard he plays at, makes me want to play even at a higher standard as well. I don’t think my role has changed.”
Stevenson’s return was noticed by the offensive line, Adrian Ealy said, but to those five players it doesn’t matter who is in the backfield.
“Rhamondre just coming back, it just made it easier just because of the skills he has,” Ealy said. “He’s a great running back. But we pride ourselves on whoever’s back there, whether it’s Rhamondre, T.J. Pledger, Seth (McGowan), (Marcus) Major, you know, anybody that’s back there we’re going to pride ourselves on running the ball.
“Rhamondre’s been doing a great job since he came back. That’s just the player he is.”
