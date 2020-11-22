OU football: Ronnie Perkins says OU has "best defense in the Big 12" plus inside the trick play that baffled OSU's defense

To get to this point, the Sooners had to overcome an 0-2 start in conference play, which previously hadn’t happened during this century.

Riley said he always knew he had something special inside his locker room, even during the slow start.

“If we would just kind of hang in there, (he felt) we could break through,” Riley said. “I think we all felt that, even with the intense frustrations and disappointment we had from those two losses.

“For staff members, not saying it's easy, but that's our job. We get up and come to work the next day regardless of what happens. For our players, though, mentally, they had to get past that and they had to buy in and believe. They haven't flinched. I give them all the credit. They deserve it.

“It's exciting how this team is playing right now and what this team is capable of.”

Defensive statement

Ronnie Perkins took umbrage with all the attention that the OSU defense was receiving heading into Saturday’s Bedlam game.

The defensive end let his work do the talking via three tackles for loss, two sacks and relentless pressure on the OSU offense all evening.