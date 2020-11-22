OU football: Ronnie Perkins says OU has "best defense in the Big 12" plus inside the trick play that baffled OSU's defense

Lincoln Riley celebrated his 50th game as Oklahoma’s football coach with grand style.
The Sooners captured an impressive 41-13 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday night, which gave Riley his 42nd win as head coach. The four-year total surpasses legendary coach Barry Switzer, who had 41 wins in his first four seasons.
The Sooners dominated the Cowboys. They jumped out to a 21-0 lead after nine minutes and were never threatened in the rivalry contest.
“Oklahoma State was as advertised," Riley said. "They’re an impressive looking group with a lot of really good football players out there on that field. I give our guys a lot of credit. We controlled the football game.”
Three things we learned following the Sooners’ sixth consecutive win over the Cowboys:
Big 12 title hunt
Oklahoma has now won 23 consecutive games in November, which has led a five-year run as Big 12 champions.
To keep the chase for a sixth title going, OU must win Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game at West Virginia, which will be broadcast on ABC.
If OU wins its next two games at West Virginia and against visiting Baylor (Dec. 5), it will play in the league championship contest on Dec. 19.
To get to this point, the Sooners had to overcome an 0-2 start in conference play, which previously hadn’t happened during this century.
Riley said he always knew he had something special inside his locker room, even during the slow start.
“If we would just kind of hang in there, (he felt) we could break through,” Riley said. “I think we all felt that, even with the intense frustrations and disappointment we had from those two losses.
“For staff members, not saying it's easy, but that's our job. We get up and come to work the next day regardless of what happens. For our players, though, mentally, they had to get past that and they had to buy in and believe. They haven't flinched. I give them all the credit. They deserve it.
“It's exciting how this team is playing right now and what this team is capable of.”
Defensive statement
Ronnie Perkins took umbrage with all the attention that the OSU defense was receiving heading into Saturday’s Bedlam game.
The defensive end let his work do the talking via three tackles for loss, two sacks and relentless pressure on the OSU offense all evening.
“We just wanted to prove we was top dog,” Perkins said. “We (are) the best defense in the Big 12. That’s all. We’ve been hearing a lot about their defense throughout the week. No disrespect to them at all. It sounds kind of crazy to say, but defense runs through Oklahoma in the Big 12 too now, offense and defense.”
OU has only allowed one touchdown drive and 246 total yards in back-to-back games against Kansas and Oklahoma State.
“We kind of expected to do this, man. It’s expected now,” Perkins said. “Games like that, we’re expected to do that week in and week out. I wouldn’t say it’s a surprise or nothing. It’s kind of our standard now, I should say. It’s the standard for this defense to dominate whatever game we play — big game, small game — whatever we play we need to dominate.”
Trick plays still work
Spencer Rattler made the touchdown signal right after he threw the pass to Jeremiah Hall.
Just second earlier, Rattler took a handoff from wildcat quarterback Rhamondre Stevenson. He faked a handoff to Marvin Mims and then found Hall, who was wide open behind a confused OSU defense.
The play was worked on during practice week, but never worked against the defense, Rattler said. Something clicked on Saturday night.
“That play went just like we pictured it to go. That’s how you want it to go, 100%,” Rattler said. “The whole week at practice, we tried to run it against our defense and it just wasn’t working out. We called it in the game. Right when I pump-faked, pulled it down and got the corner to come in, I knew it was a touchdown.”
Hall stayed on the line of scrimmage and released after Rattler rolled right following the fake handoff on a reverse. OSU cornerback Tre Sterling was in no-man’s land and chose to attack Rattler. The OU quarterback lifted the pass over Sterling’s head to set up the 30-yard score.
“We have the best offensive coordinator in the nation, I think. When I came back to the sidelines, he was like 'good job, J,' coach Riley was, and I was like 'good call, coach,'” Hall said. “That's just the offensive mindset that he has, but also know that it's not really surprising because we work on it all the time and we expect those type of results, so it's a little bit of 'wow, did that just happen?' but at the same time, it's supposed to happen.”
Riley has toyed with the Cowboys with trickery in the past two seasons.
In 2019, quarterback Jalen Hurts caught a touchdown pass from Nick Basquine following a double reverse.
