OU football: Ronnie Perkins becomes fifth Sooners player to declare for NFL draft

Ronnie Perkins, one of Oklahoma’s defensive impact players in the 2020 season, announced on Saturday that he is departing for the NFL draft.

Despite playing in only six games following an NCAA suspension, the junior ended with the third-most tackles for loss (10.5, behind Isaiah Thomas’ 12.5 and Nik Bonitto’s 11), including 5.5 sacks.

Perkins posted a note on social media offering thanking his coaches and teammates for helping him aim toward his dream.

“Coach (Lincoln) Riley, thank you for giving me the opportunity to play for such a prestigious program,” Perkins wrote. “You have stood by me during my toughest times and for that I thank you!”

Perkins also thanked defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and position coaches Calvin Thibodeaux and Jamar Cain for his development. He also gave his appreciate to his teammates.

“With all that being said, I would like to announce that I will be declaring for the 2021 NFL draft,” Perkins wrote.

The Sooners now have had five players declared for the NFL draft: Tre Brown (cornerback), Creed Humphrey (center), Tre Norwood (defensive back) and Rhamondre Stevenson (running back).

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is Jan. 18.

