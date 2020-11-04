OU football: Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson make first public comments following return to play

Perkins said he helped better his teammates while preparing for his return to the field.

"For the last few weeks, I was just focusing on coming in and practicing and helping this team however I could,” Perkins said. “No matter if it was scout team, no matter if it was trying to coach up the young guys. So, I was definitely engaged the whole week in practice to try to get the team best prepared for Saturday as I could.

"Saturday, I wouldn't say I would rate my play … I left some plays out on the field. So, still got a little rust to knock off. But that's why we practice, so I'm just ready to keep working."

Stevenson’s return brought smiles to Sooner Nation and likely chuckles as well when he lifted his No. 29 jersey to display a custom-made “I’m back” shirt during the Texas Tech contest.

“It was a great feeling being able to fight with my team out there after 11 months of not being on the field,” Stevenson said. “The idea actually came two days before the game. I was like, ‘I need to make a statement when I get back.’ So that’s what I decided to do.”

He described his decision of timing for the unveiling, which probably reminded fans of Baker Mayfield’s antics with shirts during games.