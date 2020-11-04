OU football: Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson make first public comments following return to play

Ronnie Perkins didn’t want to discuss his past mistakes. Rhamondre Stevenson admitted frustration during a six-game suspension by the NCAA.
Both players, speaking publicly for the first time after being penalized for failing a drug test following the 2019 Big 12 Championship game, are excited about moving forward.
Stevenson scored three touchdowns in his return game at Texas Tech last Saturday en route to being named the Big 12 co-offensive player of the week. Perkins made a key tackle on his first series at defensive end against the Red Raiders.
“It felt good just to be out there on the field with my teammates,” Perkins said. “Being able to help our team win, it was just a good feeling — just a feeling I haven’t had in a long time.
“It felt real good to get back out there. I’m ready to go again this week.”
The No. 19 Sooners will host Kansas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Wide receiver Trejan Bridges also was suspended but has not returned to action. Lincoln Riley was asked about Bridges on Monday.
“Trejan, kind of like we said a bunch, this process is not quite as clear cut or as easy as maybe it could or should be,” Riley said. “Trejan’s still in that process right now, so we’ll see how that unfolds.”
Perkins said he helped better his teammates while preparing for his return to the field.
"For the last few weeks, I was just focusing on coming in and practicing and helping this team however I could,” Perkins said. “No matter if it was scout team, no matter if it was trying to coach up the young guys. So, I was definitely engaged the whole week in practice to try to get the team best prepared for Saturday as I could.
"Saturday, I wouldn't say I would rate my play … I left some plays out on the field. So, still got a little rust to knock off. But that's why we practice, so I'm just ready to keep working."
Stevenson’s return brought smiles to Sooner Nation and likely chuckles as well when he lifted his No. 29 jersey to display a custom-made “I’m back” shirt during the Texas Tech contest.
“It was a great feeling being able to fight with my team out there after 11 months of not being on the field,” Stevenson said. “The idea actually came two days before the game. I was like, ‘I need to make a statement when I get back.’ So that’s what I decided to do.”
He described his decision of timing for the unveiling, which probably reminded fans of Baker Mayfield’s antics with shirts during games.
“I didn’t really go in with a plan,” said Stevenson, who ran for a game-high 87 yards. “To be honest, I was waiting for a longer touchdown, not a 6-yarder or shorter. When the third touchdown came, I was thinking to myself, ‘This has to be the last touchdown.’ So I just pulled it out.”
Stevenson said he stayed in shape by practicing against the first-team defense. It can be a humbling experience, dropping to the scout team, but the senior appeared to embrace the role.
“Rhamondre is there every single week, giving us a different look on scout team,” OU safety Pat Fields said. “Typically for the scout team running backs, those are the guys that tend to always get beat up by the defensive line because they’re always in the backfield. Rhamondre gave us a unique look. (He is) one of the top backs in the country.
“It’s difficult, going from a guy that’s a starter and making plays on Saturdays to being on scout team. That takes a lot to put your pride to the side and be willing to do that,” Fields added. “A lot of guys in that situation would be saying ‘Nah, I’m not doing that. I’m a starter. I play on Saturday. That’s not my position. That’s not my role. Somebody else can do it.’ They put their pride to the side and were willing to contribute to the team and give everything they had to the team.”
Stevenson said help in the running backs room has been reciprocal this season.
“It’s a real brotherhood. We’ve all got each other’s back in any situation,” Stevenson said. “During this whole time they had my back. I had theirs from afar. I was encouraging them as much as I could. They were encouraging me to keep my head on and just practice and it’s gonna pass as soon as it did.”
Perkins admitted that he was slow to start, but immediately felt comfortable being back in action.
“After six games, it still felt like a little deer in the headlights, but once it gets going, it gets going in there,” Perkins said. “Once I start to feel it, I tell myself just calm down and get the play, or tell myself my job and I execute it. You could basically say it’s like riding a bike. It’s just like riding a bike, man. As long as I got a clear mind, I’ll be all right.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.