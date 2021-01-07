OU football: Rhamondre Stevenson headed to 2021 NFL draft

Oklahoma’s Rhamondre Stevenson, the Cotton Bowl’s most outstanding player on offense, announced Thursday night that he is headed to the NFL draft.

Stevenson rushed for a team-high 665 yards for the Sooners despite missing the first five games due to suspension from the NCAA. He also added 211 receiving yards this past season.

“Sooner Nation, through the ups and downs you guys have stuck with me and you have been an amazing fan base to play in front of,” Stevenson wrote in a message to OU fans. “Since I was 7 years old I knew my aspiration and that was to play at the highest level of football possible … the NFL. Now I get a chance to reach my lifelong goal. With that being said I will be entering the 2021 NFL draft.”

Stevenson’s departure thins the running back position, especially after Oklahoma did not land a running back during the 2021 recruiting cycle’s early signing period.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley did indicate that Kennedy Brooks is expected to come back to the team. Brooks, who opted out this season, rushed for 1,011 yards in 2019.

Freshmen Seth McGowan (370 rushing yards, 3 TDs) and Marcus Major (187, 3 TDs) are the Sooners’ top returning rushers from the 2020 squad.

