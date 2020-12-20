OU football: Quarterback Tanner Mordecai enters the transfer portal

Oklahoma’s Tanner Mordecai, a quarterback who has spent the past two seasons as a backup to Jalen Hurts and Spencer Rattler, announced on Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Mordecai was a member of the 2018 signing class. He has played in 12 games during the past three years, including four games this season.

Mordecai posted this on Twitter: “Thank you OU football and sooner nation for the past 3 years. Forever grateful for my time here. I have now entered the transfer portal. Excited to see what God has in store for me.”

Mordecai has appeared in four games this fall. He’s completed 32-of-40 passes for 395 yards. He’s throw two touchdowns and had one interception.

Mordecai's strongest effort came in this season’s OU-Texas game. He entered during the second quarter after Rattler had a slow start. He was 5-of-7 passing for 52 yards before halftime and led a touchdown drive.

Chandler Morris, who had a two-yard touchdown run in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship game win over Iowa State, will be the backup for the Cotton Bowl game against Florida. Highly touted five-star quarterback Caleb Williams signed with the Sooners’ 2021 class.

