OU football: Quarterback Tanner Mordecai enters the transfer portal

Oklahoma quarterback Tanner Mordecai (15) announced on Sunday that he has entered the transfer portal. He's spent the past three seasons on the Sooners' roster.

 Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma’s Tanner Mordecai, a quarterback who has spent the past two seasons as a backup to Jalen Hurts and Spencer Rattler, announced on Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Mordecai was a member of the 2018 signing class. He has played in 12 games during the past three years, including four games this season.

Mordecai posted this on Twitter: “Thank you OU football and sooner nation for the past 3 years. Forever grateful for my time here. I have now entered the transfer portal. Excited to see what God has in store for me.”

Mordecai has appeared in four games this fall. He’s completed 32-of-40 passes for 395 yards. He’s throw two touchdowns and had one interception.

Mordecai's strongest effort came in this season’s OU-Texas game. He entered during the second quarter after Rattler had a slow start. He was 5-of-7 passing for 52 yards before halftime and led a touchdown drive.

Chandler Morris, who had a two-yard touchdown run in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship game win over Iowa State, will be the backup for the Cotton Bowl game against Florida. Highly touted five-star quarterback Caleb Williams signed with the Sooners’ 2021 class.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

