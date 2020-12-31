OU football: Quarterback Chandler Morris declares intention to transfer

Oklahoma quarterback Chandler Morris has decided to transfer to a different school, the freshman announced on social media on Thursday night.

Morris saw action in five games and moved to the primary backup quarterback in Wednesday's 55-20 win over Florida in the Cotton Bowl following Tanner Mordecai's transfer to SMU last week.

"I want to thank Coach (Lincoln) Riley, the staff and the University of Oklahoma for the opportunity they gave me. After much thought, prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to leave OU. I will forever be indebted to this great program. Thank you and God Bless," Morris wrote.

Morris was 3-of-5 passing for 39 yards in limited action. He also had five carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns, including the first score of the Big 12 Championship victory over Iowa State.

OU's Spencer Rattler completed his redshirt freshman season as the starting quarterback. He still has four years of eligibility remaining. The Sooners also recently signed Caleb Williams, the top dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 recruiting cycle according to Rivals.

