OU football: Pledger, Ugwoegbu earn Big 12 honors after Red River victory

Oklahoma’s T.J. Pledger and David Ugwoegbu were named the Big 12 offensive and special teams players of the week, respectively, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.

Pledger, a junior, rushed for a career-high 131 yards on 22 carries. He had a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs in the third quarter of the Sooners’ 53-45 four-overtime win over Texas on Saturday.

Pledger also had two catches for 24 yards.

Ugwoegbu, a sophomore linebacker, blocked a punt in the second quarter. He recovered the ball at the Texas 5 to set up a touchdown. He also had a career-high six tackles, including two stops for a loss.

It is the first Big 12 honor for both players.

Oklahoma is off this week. The Sooners will play at TCU at 11 a.m. on Oct. 24.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.