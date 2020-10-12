 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OU football: Pledger, Ugwoegbu earn Big 12 honors after Red River victory

OU football: Pledger, Ugwoegbu earn Big 12 honors after Red River victory

{{featured_button_text}}
David Ugwoegbu's blocked punt sparks Big 12 player of week honor

Oklahoma linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) blocks a punt by Texas punter Ryan Bujcevski on Saturday. The sophomore was named the Big 12 special teams player of the week.

 Michael Ainsworth, Associated Press

Oklahoma’s T.J. Pledger and David Ugwoegbu were named the Big 12 offensive and special teams players of the week, respectively, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.

Pledger, a junior, rushed for a career-high 131 yards on 22 carries. He had a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs in the third quarter of the Sooners’ 53-45 four-overtime win over Texas on Saturday.

Pledger also had two catches for 24 yards.

Ugwoegbu, a sophomore linebacker, blocked a punt in the second quarter. He recovered the ball at the Texas 5 to set up a touchdown. He also had a career-high six tackles, including two stops for a loss.

It is the first Big 12 honor for both players.

Oklahoma is off this week. The Sooners will play at TCU at 11 a.m. on Oct. 24.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News