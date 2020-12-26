OU football: Patience can be unrecognized virtue when putting together stellar career

Riley pointed to defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas, who played himself into an AP All-Big 12 first-team selection, and offensive lineman Erik Swenson, who has started 18 of his past 20 games after getting limited time in his first two seasons.

The coach also mentioned Jeremiah Hall, who was named to the coaches All-Big 12 first-team at fullback. Hall got limited touches in his first two seasons but has exploded into a playmaker in his past two years.

“There are guys all over this team that maybe right when they got here didn't have a huge role or didn't just break out and have star campaigns, but they've hung in there and they've pushed through. And that's all, at the end of the day, that’s you can ask for a kid,” Riley said.

Riley also mentioned quarterback Trevor Knight, the hero of the Sooners’ Sugar Bowl win over Alabama. In 2015, Baker Mayfield beat out the former starter at quarterback.

“His last year when he wasn't playing, he was a great teammate and just did a phenomenal job. And you understood, hey, this guy's put in his time here and he's hung in there and gave it a great shot. And there's going to be a better opportunity for him elsewhere,” Riley said of Knight, who would later transfer to Texas A&M.