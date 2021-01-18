OU football: Oklahoma's offensive line strengthens with transfer from Tennessee starter

Oklahoma received a big boost to its offensive line on Monday afternoon.

Wayna Morris announced he is transferring to OU after two seasons with Tennessee. The left tackle is a former five-star recruit who started 19 of 22 games for the Vols.

Morris’ addition helps ease the loss of Sooners starter Adrian Ealy, who declared for entry into the 2021 NFL draft earlier this month.

The 6-5, 320-pounder was an all-SEC second-team preseason selection by coaches prior to the 2020 season. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13.

Morris’ first name is pronounced “wahn-YAY” (rhymes with Kanye) and is the seventeenth member of the Sooners’ incoming class. He chose Oklahoma over Texas A&M and USC.

