OU football: Oklahoma's offensive line strengthens with transfer from Tennessee starter

Oklahoma received a big boost to its offensive line on Monday afternoon.
Wayna Morris announced he is transferring to OU after two seasons with Tennessee. The left tackle is a former five-star recruit who started 19 of 22 games for the Vols.
Morris’ addition helps ease the loss of Sooners starter Adrian Ealy, who declared for entry into the 2021 NFL draft earlier this month.
The 6-5, 320-pounder was an all-SEC second-team preseason selection by coaches prior to the 2020 season. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13.
Morris’ first name is pronounced “wahn-YAY” (rhymes with Kanye) and is the seventeenth member of the Sooners’ incoming class. He chose Oklahoma over Texas A&M and USC.
A look at OU and OSU football transfers announced during the 2021 offseason
WR Charleston Rambo
Transfer destination: Miami
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Charleston Rambo (14) runs past Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Zech McPhearson (8) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
QB Tanner Mordecai
Transfer destination: SMU
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Tanner Mordecai (15) attempts a pass during a NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas Jayhawks in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
QB Chandler Morris
Transfer destination: TCU
Oklahoma quarterback Chandler Morris (4) drags Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth II (12) into the end zone while scoring a touchdown during the Big 12 Championship game between Iowa State and Oklahoma at AT&T Stadium in Arlington,Texas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
RB T.J. Pledger
Transfer destination: Utah
Oklahoma running back T.J. Pledger (5) runs past Baylor safety JT Woods (22) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Baylor in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
LB Jon-Michael Terry
Transfer destination: Tulsa
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jon-Michael Terry (40) tackles Kansas Jayhawks running back Pooka Williams Jr. (1) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
S Robert Barnes
Oklahoma Sooners safety Robert Barnes (20) makes an intercepts a pass intended for Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Willie Wright (1) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Florida Atlantic Owls at Gaylord Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World Tulsa
TE Jalin Conyers
Transfer destination: Arizona State
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
OL Trent Pullen
Photo by TYLER DRABEK/for the Tulsa World
WR Landon Wolf
Oklahoma State's Landon Wolf (right) heads for the end zone under pressure from Iowa State's Greg Eisworth (left) and Braxton Lewis during a football game at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, October 6, 2018. Tulsa World File
LB Carson Kropp
Oklahoma State's Relijah Sherman (left), Carson Kropp and Johnny Wilson (right) take the field againsty Baylor during a football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Tulsa World File
RB Micah Cooper
Photo by TYLER DRABEK/for the Tulsa World
QB Shaun Taylor
Oklahoma State's Shaun Taylor attempts a pass during practice at Sherman E. Smith Training Center in Stillwater on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
TE Jelani Woods
Transfer destination: Virginia
Oklahoma State's Jelani Woods is open as he runs into the end zone against Texas during a football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, October 27, 2018. Tulsa World File
WR Dee Anderson
Kansas cornerback Karon Prunty (9) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Dee Anderson (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
