OU football: Offensive lineman Marquis Hayes announces he'll return in 2021, Perrion Winfrey indicates return as well

Oklahoma’s evolving football roster continues to shape up for the 2021 season.
Offensive lineman Marquis Hayes — a guard who has started the past 24 games — announced Sunday he will return for his redshirt junior campaign. It’s an important keep for a line that has already lost Adrian Ealy and Creed Humphrey to the upcoming NFL draft.
It also appears that Perrion Winfrey, a key player on the Sooners’ defensive line, will return next season after leaving a cryptic note on Twitter. The junior displayed a picture on Twitter of him holding the Cotton Bowl trophy punctuated by #year4loading.
Winfrey was a second-team All-Big 12 selection by league coaches. He finished with 18 tackles and six tackles-for-loss from his interior line position.
The news comes one day after three OU players — Robert Barnes (transfer portal), Ealy (NFL draft) and Jon-Michael Terry (transfer portal) — announced their departures from the program.
Hayes placed his message on social media.
“Since becoming a Sooner, I’ve had the opportunity to grow as a person, a peer and a teammate and I truly thank every person who helped me throughout the journey,” he wrote.
“But I’m not ready for this journey to be over … after long conversations and prayers, I’ve decided to return to Oklahoma for my senior season. Although my dream is to play at the highest level in the NFL, we have unfinished business at Oklahoma on the football field. Boomer Sooner.”
In other news, former OU quarterback Chandler Morris, who announced he was going to transfer after the Cotton Bowl, has found a new home. The freshman will play at TCU in 2021.
Morris is the second quarterback in three years to leave OU for another Big 12 school. In 2019, Austin Kendall left for West Virginia.