OU football: Offensive lineman Chris Murray, a UCLA transfer, gains immediate eligibility for Sooners

Lincoln Riley discovered on Friday that former UCLA offensive lineman Chris Murray won an NCAA appeal and will be eligible to play the remainder of the season with Oklahoma.

Murray (6-3, 297) transferred to OU earlier this season. He had made 24 consecutive starts for the Bruins, including all 12 games at guard in 2019.

“He is eligible, and, you know, based on the length of time … it comes at a good time,” Riley said during a Tuesday Zoom meeting with reporters. “We’ve got bye week, a chance to get him up to speed, but he’s certainly a guy that, based on what we’ve seen, I believe will have a chance to contribute for us this year.”

Murray had petitioned the NCAA for immediate eligibility and was ruled eligible for a waiver. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.