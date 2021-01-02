OU football: Offensive lineman Adrian Ealy declares for 2021 NFL draft

Oklahoma’s Adrian Ealy will bypass the rest of his college career and focus on entering the 2021 NFL draft, the offensive lineman announced via Instagram on Saturday afternoon.

Ealy, a redshirt junior, started 23 of 25 games over his past two seasons, missing two games to injury. He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection over the past two years.

“I wouldn’t trade my four years at Oklahoma for any other school in the country,” Ealy wrote. “After prayer and long conversations with my family, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL draft. Ever since I was a kid, my dream has been to play in the NFL and I am excited to chase that dream.

“It’s been a privilege and an honor to represent Sooner Nation.”

Ealy joins three other Oklahoma players who have chosen the NFL draft instead of a return to college – cornerback Tre Brown, center Creed Humphrey and defensive back Tre Norwood.

