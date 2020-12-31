OU football notebook: This year's 2020 team will be remembered for years to come

Memorable run
Oklahoma completed the season with eight consecutive victories following Wednesday’s 55-20 win over Florida in the Cotton Bowl.
This has been an unusual season for everyone involved, OU quarterback Spencer Rattler admitted. But he also agreed with coach Lincoln Riley that the 2020 season will be remembered forever because of what everyone went through.
“We'll never forget this and we'll be remembered. This year, just overall with COVID, with the social injustices, with teams not being able to play, with some of our players getting COVID and having to be safe with all that stuff, and just going through all these hardships and adversity, no Oklahoma team, no college team has been able to go through that and come out on top with a Big 12 championship and the Cotton Bowl championship,” Rattler said.
“So just having two trophies in this year, who would have known? I mean, we started out the year with two losses, and from there on out, we flipped a switch and just kept our head down and kept working. And that's all we could do. And we're happy to be here now.”
Rattler had his fifth game with at least three touchdown passes and threw for at least 200 yards in 10 of 11 games, including a 247-yard effort against Florida.
He also had a 1-yard scoring run in the second quarter. He finished with six rushing touchdowns this season, which is the most by an OU freshman since Blake Bell had 13 in 2011.
Making his mark
Marvin Mims completed his first year with nine touchdown receptions, setting a single-season record for scoring catches by a freshman.
The wide receiver caught a 27-yard TD pass from Spencer Rattler to begin the scoring in the Cotton Bowl.
Mims was asked to describe the scoring play as well as his first season at OU.
“On that first possession I caught, it was kind of a busted coverage. And we kind of saw it from the get-go,” Mims said. “The safety was late rolling over. I ran my route. Spencer put it in the perfect place and all I had to do was catch the ball.
“To be able to come here and contribute the way I have this season, it's all to the coaches and to the other players on the team. It's not easy coming in here as a freshman and trying to prove a point to the other guys. But the guys in the receiving room, they help me every day, help me with my routes, help me with understanding the game a lot better. So it's all to my team.”
Mims ends the season with team-highs for catches (37), receiving yards (610) and touchdowns. He also had the season’s longest reception, a 61-yard grab.
Run game
Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 186 yards en route to being named the Cotton Bowl’s most outstanding offensive player.
Marcus Major had 110 yards, while Seth McGowan added 73 (which all came on one run). The Sooners raced for 435 rushing yards, which is second-most in the team’s 54-game bowl history. OU had 439 yards in the 1972 Sugar Bowl against Auburn.
OU also set a Cotton Bowl record by averaging 10.9 yards per carry, which was also the second-best average in school history (11.7 at Kansas State in 1971).
“Our O-line was outstanding. I thought probably the best game we've played all year … it was easily the best game our backs played this year other than the Stevenson fumble,” Riley said. “We ran through tackles. Those were some tackles that at different times this year, we were ending up on the ground. Our guys ran aggressive. I thought the line really made them confident.”
Humphrey headed to NFL
Creed Humphrey, the anchor on Oklahoma’s offensive line for the past three seasons, announced Thursday that he has chosen to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.
Humphrey, who is from Shawnee, made the news official on Twitter. He said playing at OU has always been his biggest dream and expressed thanks to Bob Stoops, Lincoln Riley and Bill Bedenbaugh for recruiting him.
“After talking with my coaches and family, I have decided that it is time for me to begin the next chapter of my life. I will be declaring for the 2021 NFL draft,” Humphrey wrote. “Thank you to my coaches, teammates and (Sooner Nation) for making these past four years so memorable. The University of Oklahoma will always have a special place in my heart.”
Humphrey made 37 career starts at center, including 36 straight dating back to the 2018 season.
The two-time Big 12 offensive lineman of the year, Humphrey has been voted as an All-American selection by the American Football Coaches Association (second team) and Associated Press (third team) over the past week.
Humphrey, who graduated in December with a degree in finance, did not allow a sack during his three-year career.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World