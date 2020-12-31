OU football notebook: This year's 2020 team will be remembered for years to come

Memorable run

Oklahoma completed the season with eight consecutive victories following Wednesday’s 55-20 win over Florida in the Cotton Bowl.

This has been an unusual season for everyone involved, OU quarterback Spencer Rattler admitted. But he also agreed with coach Lincoln Riley that the 2020 season will be remembered forever because of what everyone went through.

“We'll never forget this and we'll be remembered. This year, just overall with COVID, with the social injustices, with teams not being able to play, with some of our players getting COVID and having to be safe with all that stuff, and just going through all these hardships and adversity, no Oklahoma team, no college team has been able to go through that and come out on top with a Big 12 championship and the Cotton Bowl championship,” Rattler said.

“So just having two trophies in this year, who would have known? I mean, we started out the year with two losses, and from there on out, we flipped a switch and just kept our head down and kept working. And that's all we could do. And we're happy to be here now.”

Rattler had his fifth game with at least three touchdown passes and threw for at least 200 yards in 10 of 11 games, including a 247-yard effort against Florida.