OU football notebook: Do bowl games lose their luster when players opt out?

“It's going to be very fun. A couple of us are already going back and forth on the game, talking trash to each other,” Bonitto said. “It's definitely going to be fun, seeing how much those guys have evolved since high school and just how well they're doing. It's going to be good to see, and it's going to be a fun matchup.”

Bonitto said UF was his “dream school” while growing up, but his passion flipped to OU during the recruiting process.

“Yeah, I always grew up a Gator fan. I always wanted to go there since I was a kid. It was me and my dad's dream school,” Bonitto said. “But that was really in the past, and I'm an OU football player now. I'm excited to be here, and I'm excited for the opportunity to go against these guys.”

Sack attack

Perrion Winfrey’s goal is undoubtedly to register a sack against Florida in Wednesday’s Cotton Bowl.

The Oklahoma defensive lineman missed not one but two possible sacks during the Big 12 Championship game win over Iowa State.

The junior college transfer had a breakout year for the Sooners. He has been disruptive this season at the point of attack but only has 0.5 sacks.