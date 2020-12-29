OU football notebook: Do bowl games lose their luster when players opt out?

Arrival day
Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley and Florida’s Dan Mullen met with the media via Zoom on Tuesday, one day before the Cotton Bowl.
The coaches were asked about the players opting out of Wednesday’s 7 p.m. game. Could this be an indictment that bowls aren’t important, especially after neither team lost players before their respective conference championship games?
Both agreed this was a unique year because of the pandemic and it’s a hard thing to judge.
“Are there going to be a couple of players here and there through the years that maybe think the bowl game is not that important? There may be,” Riley said. “But we've got to be careful and take the 1 or 2% and say, ‘well, that's how everybody feels.’ Because there's a big percentage of both of our football teams that are going to be pretty excited to play this football game tomorrow night. So I tend to go with the majority and think these games are still pretty darned important.”
Added Mullen: “This is our third straight New Year's Six bowl game. In the previous two, we had a grand total of one opt-out between those two games. So I think this year is just such a unique deal.”
Rowland to miss game
Toby Rowland, the radio voice of Oklahoma football, will miss the Cotton Bowl after testing positive for COVID-19 on Christmas Day.
Chris Plank, the sideline voice for the Sooners’ broadcasts, will move to the booth and work alongside Teddy Lehman.
Replacing Beamer
Shane Beamer’s departure to become South Carolina’s head coach left a void on the OU coaching staff.
Riley was asked who was going to take over Beamer’s role at the Cotton Bowl. The former assistant was in charge of H-backs/tight ends and also was the special teams coordinator.
“We've elevated Ryan Dougherty, who's been our special teams quality control. We've elevated him to coordinate and to take over Shane's responsibilities. And he's done a great job,” Riley said. “Obviously, we know that we didn't have Coach Beamer available for a game (against Baylor) earlier this year. And Ryan did the same thing and did a tremendous job. He'll serve in that same role and is very comfortable and very well-versed in what we want to do there.”
Dougherty is a former East Carolina punter who was a graduate assistant and special teams assistant while Riley was offensive coordinator at the American Athletic Conference school.
Familiar faces
Nik Bonitto is proud to be from Fort Lauderdale, and he’ll see plenty of friendly faces during Wednesday’s Cotton Bowl.
“It's going to be very fun. A couple of us are already going back and forth on the game, talking trash to each other,” Bonitto said. “It's definitely going to be fun, seeing how much those guys have evolved since high school and just how well they're doing. It's going to be good to see, and it's going to be a fun matchup.”
Bonitto said UF was his “dream school” while growing up, but his passion flipped to OU during the recruiting process.
“Yeah, I always grew up a Gator fan. I always wanted to go there since I was a kid. It was me and my dad's dream school,” Bonitto said. “But that was really in the past, and I'm an OU football player now. I'm excited to be here, and I'm excited for the opportunity to go against these guys.”
Sack attack
Perrion Winfrey’s goal is undoubtedly to register a sack against Florida in Wednesday’s Cotton Bowl.
The Oklahoma defensive lineman missed not one but two possible sacks during the Big 12 Championship game win over Iowa State.
The junior college transfer had a breakout year for the Sooners. He has been disruptive this season at the point of attack but only has 0.5 sacks.
“I see a lot of room for growth for Perrion. This is his first Division I collegiate year. So he's getting a feel for things, and he's doing pretty well at it,” OU teammate Isaiah Thomas said. “So I see a lot of room for growth for him. The impact he brings is tremendous to this defense. He's a big force up the middle, and it allows him to take on two blockers where, luckily, I get to take on a one-on-one along with Perk (Ronnie Perkins) and Nik Bonitto. He takes a load off of us up front.”
On the call
Wednesday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Joe Tessitore will handle play-by-play duties. Greg McElroy is the analyst and Holly Rowe will be on the sideline.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World