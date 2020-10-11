OU football: No apologies needed for Texas win, but glaring fourth-quarter issues remain

Oklahoma will get a well-deserved break from football this weekend after a thrilling four-overtime victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon.
The 53-48 win will be remembered for years to come after the bitter rival traded blow-for-blow each time that had possession.
Oklahoma is also extending dominance over the Longhorns. The Sooners have won nine of the past 12 meetings over Texas, a string that hasn’t been done since the 1940s and 1950s.
The Sooners should be commended for outlasting the Longhorns in such a physical game. But there remain questions entering the six-game balance of the 2020 season.
For the third consecutive game, the Sooners’ defense couldn’t hold the lead in the fourth quarter but survived. Quarterback Spencer Rattler was replaced by backup Tanner Mordecai in the second quarter of a tie game. And how much did transitioning young players like Woodi Washington into the rotation help? A bunch.
Here’s what we learned from Oklahoma four-overtime victory over No. 22 Texas.
Still no answers
Sooner Nation could exhale when Tre Brown intercepted Sam Ehlinger’s pass to end the four-hour, 43-minute marathon game in Dallas.
The defense allowed zero points in the final two overtime periods, forcing a field goal in the third OT and then getting the takeaway in the final session.
There was reason for celebration after the win – defensive coordinator Alex Grinch doesn’t need to apologize for that – but there are still some glaring issues that need fixing.
When redshirt freshman Woodi Washington intercepted Sam Ehlinger with 5:02 remaining in regulation, the Sooners had a 31-17 lead.
For most teams, that’s a comfortable advantage. But after the Sooners wasted a 35-14 lead inside the final 17 minutes of the Kansas State loss and a 30-23 lead in the final eight minutes in an Iowa State loss, there’s no reason to relax.
Texas gained 260 yards of offense after Washington’s interception, as OU’s defense couldn’t stop the Longhorns' final two drive in regulation. UT ran 14 plays for 117 yards in the final 4:38 to force overtime.
“But I think one thing we’re learning, and we obviously aren’t learning as fast as we need to, is there’s nothing more irrelevant than the score at halftime,” Grinch said. “Even less relevant is the score at end of the third quarter. And I need to stop talking to these guys maybe a little bit, because a lot of the things that we talk about end up coming to pass. But you emphasize it, you gotta be in it, and sometimes you can learn quickly, and we’re not learning quickly enough, obviously.”
Grinch will have to continue to look for answers – just like he did after the Kansas State and Iowa State games.
“As coaches we’ve got to make sure we maintain that regardless of what takes place,” Grinch said. “Fortunate I thought our focus in terms of effort and want to kind of came back there in the overtimes. Credit to them they made plays then but we found a way in the end.”
Teaching moment
For the first time since Riley was in charge of the OU offense since 2015, he chose to sit his starting quarterback during a game.
Spencer Rattler guided the Sooners to a quick 10-0 lead with back-to-back scoring drives (9 plays, 58 yards and 4 plays, 60 yards). The OU offense was averaging nearly 10 yards per snap.
But the next two possessions ended with Rattler turnovers. The redshirt freshman threw an interception when Texas linebacker DeMarion Overshown showed blitz and dropped into coverage to fool the quarterback. Three plays later, Rattler got loose with the football in a collapsing pocket and had the ball swatted from his hands.
Texas equaled the game at 10 and Riley turned to backup quarterback Tanner Mordecai who handled the next three possessions for the Sooners.
Rattler’s job isn’t in jeopardy, but this appears to be a teaching moment after back-to-back turnovers. After the game, Riley said that he saw “a couple of plays I didn’t like.”
Through four games, Rattler has accounted for six of the team’s nine turnovers. Ball security is becoming an issue.
“It was a good learning experience. I got a chance to sit back for a second, catch my breath and get back into the game,” Rattler said. “I knew I was gonna get back. I just wanted to sit back, kind of get a fresh breath of air, see everything and that definitely helped, I think.”
Youth movement
Washington was thrust into action during last year’s Peach Bowl because of a short-handed secondary. It was a learning experience.
During the 2020 season, the redshirt freshman cornerback is making significant contributions and had an important fourth-quarter interception.
True freshman Josh Eaton didn’t get spring football. He didn’t get a normal fall camp. But on Saturday, he earned reps at cornerback ahead of veteran players as Grinch continues to search for playmakers.
Tre Brown made the game-winning interception in the fourth overtime. But he also was on the sideline while young players were taking his spot.
“He stuck with us. He was coaching us on the sideline every time we came back,” Washington said. “He told us to keep fighting. We had good technique on a play, he’d tell us to just keep fighting.”
Grinch is transitioning to trusting his younger players like Washington even more.
“We switched him out there to corner. We did it to get him on the field and take some quality reps for us,” Grinch said. “(He’s) a guy we thought had the skill set that it could happen at a number of different positions. Been very pleased with him. Coach (Roy) Manning’s done a great job with him to get him up to speed. That’s a guy, as a young guy in this program has shown well. Pleased with Woodi … to make a play for us in the end zone there is big-time.”
Riley was excited about playing young players on both sides of the ball.
“It was a plan going in. We felt like some of these guys had taken steps from the last few weeks and were ready to play,” Riley said. “Boy did we ever need them with all the snaps on the field. It was a Battle Royale and it took every single person to get it done.”
Eric Bailey
918-581-8391
Twitter: @ericbaileyTW
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.