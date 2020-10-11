OU football: No apologies needed for Texas win, but glaring fourth-quarter issues remain

“He stuck with us. He was coaching us on the sideline every time we came back,” Washington said. “He told us to keep fighting. We had good technique on a play, he’d tell us to just keep fighting.”

Grinch is transitioning to trusting his younger players like Washington even more.

“We switched him out there to corner. We did it to get him on the field and take some quality reps for us,” Grinch said. “(He’s) a guy we thought had the skill set that it could happen at a number of different positions. Been very pleased with him. Coach (Roy) Manning’s done a great job with him to get him up to speed. That’s a guy, as a young guy in this program has shown well. Pleased with Woodi … to make a play for us in the end zone there is big-time.”

Riley was excited about playing young players on both sides of the ball.

“It was a plan going in. We felt like some of these guys had taken steps from the last few weeks and were ready to play,” Riley said. “Boy did we ever need them with all the snaps on the field. It was a Battle Royale and it took every single person to get it done.”

Eric Bailey 918-581-8391 eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

