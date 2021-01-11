OU football: Nik Bonitto announces return for 2021 season

Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto will return for the 2021 football season, fortifying a defense that’s continuing its evolution under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
The outside linebacker made his announcement with a social media video.
“Unfinished business …. Sooner nation we are coming for number 8” is what Bonitto posted in his message tagged to the video.
Bonitto was an Associated Press All-America second-team selection. In 2020, he finished with 11 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.
The Oklahoma defense lost Ronnie Perkins to the NFL draft, but will return Jalen Redmond, who opted out last season. OU is also expected to return Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey.
