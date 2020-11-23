OU football: Monday takeaways including Radley-Hiles' mistakes, Beamer to South Carolina rumblings and first CFP poll coming out Tuesday

He’s also served as an associate head coach and running backs coach at Virginia Tech (2011-15) and special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Georgia (2016-17).

“Shane's going to be a really good head coach. He's got great experience, being able to work with several different guys and several different programs, different parts of the country,” Riley said. “And obviously, you know, very inside knowledge from one of the best to ever do it in his dad, Frank Beamer.

“Shane's got a good way about him. Does a great job with the kids and has been fantastic. I'll be excited for him. He's one of those guys that I think certainly will get his opportunity at some point. Obviously, we love having him here. Certainly will be excited for him and any of our other coaches when they get that chance to be a head coach because those just don't come around very often.”

Extra points

Spencer Rattler and Ronnie Perkins earned Big 12 honors on Monday. Rattler is the league’s offensive player and newcomer of the week, while Perkins was named the defense player of the week. … OU’s kickoff time for the regular-season finale against visiting Baylor on Dec. 5 has not been announced. It will be released on Sunday. … The initial College Football Playoff Top 25 poll will be released on Tuesday. Oklahoma’s position in the first rankings were No. 18 (2014), No. 4 (2015), No. 14 (2016), No. 5 (2017), No. 7 (2018) and No. 9 (2019).

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.