OU football: Marvin Mims' marvelous start 'wows' teammates

Making a Marvin Mims comparison to CeeDee Lamb is unfair to the Oklahoma freshman.
But early in Mims’ career, the wide receiver is drawing attention as the team’s most important playmaker.
Mims has more receiving touchdowns than any freshman through five games in school history, including legendary players like Lamb and Ryan Broyles.
It’s not only the passing game where Mims is impressive. He also ranks second nationally by averaging 17.9 yards per punt return.
“I’m very impressed with that guy,” OU’s Tre Brown said. “It seems like every week he has a play that just wows you. He can do so many things.”
On the field, Mims is turning into a star. But off the field, he’s just a young man who enjoys hanging out with his teammates.
“What makes it so much better, what makes it so much sweeter, is he’s a humble guy,” OU’s Brendan Radley-Hiles said. “That’s rare for a freshman to come along, show no sense of fear of any sort and actually just comes to play.
“He balls. He does his thing. He knows his job. He knows his assignment. I love having him as a teammate. He’s exciting to watch. And I’m just ready for the rest of the year.”
Mims, who hasn’t been made available to interview requests, is tied with Austin Stogner with 19 receptions this season. Mims leads the team with 328 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The school record for scoring receptions by a freshman is seven. It was set by Lamb and Mark Andrews.
Mims and Lamb have different skill sets, but OU coach Lincoln Riley sees their preparedness, at such a young age, being comparable.
“They’re mentally ready to play at a young age as far as handling — not only picking up the offense but just handling — all that comes along with playing football at a university like this,” Riley said. “There’s just a lot to it and Marvin handles all business off the field. He’s very, very dependable even at a young age. Kind of feels like he’s been here for a long time and guys that give you that feeling normally are able to contribute early. So that's probably the biggest similarity.”
Mims has three catches of at least 50 yards (all touchdowns) this season, including a 61-yard reception last weekend at TCU. It helped him earn co-offensive player of the week as well as newcomer of the week honors by the Big 12.
Making big plays isn’t anything new for Mims. The Frisco (Texas) Lone Star High School graduate is the state’s prep record holder for receiving yards in a career (5,485 yards) and in a season (2,629 on 117 receptions and 32 touchdowns) during his senior campaign.
Quarterback Spencer Rattler said the duo has created solid chemistry.
“When Marvin came in we knew he'd be a special guy for us,” Rattler said. “That relationship grew throughout our one or two spring practices and then throughout our OTAs and fall camp but yeah, he's a great player.
“He's still young so he's got a lot of stuff to work on, but he's doing a great job. He's a great weapon for us. And then to make that relationship better I think it'll just come over time — more games, more practices. It'll come naturally.”
Mims has three punt returns for at least 34 yards, including a career-best 38-yard return at TCU.
It’s not often that coaches trust a true freshman returning punts, but he has that respect from the staff.
“Punt return’s one of those things that you can tell pretty quick if a guy wants to do it or not,” Riley said. “Everybody says that they want to and actually very, very few people on your football team actually want to be the punt returner. It takes skill but it also takes a lot of guts and it takes somebody that wants that opportunity.
“He’s showed a dependability for catching the ball, making good decisions back there and then, honestly, after the catch or with the ball in his hands he's probably been a little bit more advanced than we would have guessed. He runs fearless, he gets vertical and has outstanding speed and quickness.”
Big 12 rankings for Oct. 26
1 – Oklahoma State (4-0 overall, 3-0 in the Big 12)
2 – Kansas State (4-1, 4-0)
3 – Iowa State (3-2, 3-1)
4 – Oklahoma (3-2, 2-2)
5 – Texas (3-2, 2-2)
6 – Texas Tech (2-3, 1-3)
7 – West Virginia (3-2, 2-2)
8 – Baylor (1-2, 1-2)
9 – TCU (1-3, 1-3)
10 – Kansas (0-5, 0-4)
