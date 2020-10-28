OU football: Marvin Mims' marvelous start 'wows' teammates

Making a Marvin Mims comparison to CeeDee Lamb is unfair to the Oklahoma freshman.

But early in Mims’ career, the wide receiver is drawing attention as the team’s most important playmaker.

Mims has more receiving touchdowns than any freshman through five games in school history, including legendary players like Lamb and Ryan Broyles.

It’s not only the passing game where Mims is impressive. He also ranks second nationally by averaging 17.9 yards per punt return.

“I’m very impressed with that guy,” OU’s Tre Brown said. “It seems like every week he has a play that just wows you. He can do so many things.”

On the field, Mims is turning into a star. But off the field, he’s just a young man who enjoys hanging out with his teammates.

“What makes it so much better, what makes it so much sweeter, is he’s a humble guy,” OU’s Brendan Radley-Hiles said. “That’s rare for a freshman to come along, show no sense of fear of any sort and actually just comes to play.

“He balls. He does his thing. He knows his job. He knows his assignment. I love having him as a teammate. He’s exciting to watch. And I’m just ready for the rest of the year.”