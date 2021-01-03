OU football: Marquis Hayes announces back in 2021, Perrion Winfrey indicates return as well

Oklahoma’s evolving football roster continued to shape up for the 2021 season.

Offensive lineman Marquis Hayes – a guard who has started the past 24 games – announced on Sunday he would return for his redshirt junior campaign. It’s an important keep for a line that has already lost Adrian Ealy and Creed Humphrey to the upcoming NFL draft.

It also appears that Perrion Winfrey, a key player on the Sooners’ defensive line, will return next year after leaving a cryptic note on Twitter. The junior displayed a picture on Twitter of him holding the Cotton Bowl trophy punctuated by #year4loading.

Winfrey was a second-team All-Big 12 selection by league coaches. He finished with 18 tackles and six tackles-for-loss from his interior line position.

The news comes one day after three OU players – Robert Barnes (transfer portal), Adrian Ealy (NFL draft) and Jon-Michael Terry (transfer portal) – announced their departures from the program.

Hayes placed his message on social media.

“Since becoming a Sooner, I’ve had the opportunity to grow as a person, a peer and a teammate and I truly thank every person who helped me throughout the journey,” he wrote.