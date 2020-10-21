OU football: Living on the edge starting to bite Sooners in Big 12 games

But even Oklahoma’s 2019 College Football Playoff team was living on the edge late in the regular season.

It started with a 48-41 upset loss at Kansas State in the season’s eighth game. OU survived a two-point conversion to beat Iowa State 42-41 and then needed a miraculous comeback win at Baylor, 34-31.

TCU came to Norman and the Sooners won 28-24. After the only double-digit win in the 2019 season’s second half (34-16 at Oklahoma State), OU defeated Baylor 30-23 in overtime at the Big 12 Championship Game.

The odds seemed to catch up with the Sooners in 2020 with a 38-35 setback to K-State and a 37-30 defeat at Iowa State.

The Texas win improved OU’s mark to 5-3 in one-possession games, but the Sooners could easily have a losing record.

OU has had quick starts and slow finishes this season. The Sooners are outscoring opponents 58-3 in the first quarter. But in the fourth quarter disparity shifts, with OU being outscored 45-17 in the final 15 minutes of regulation.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said he doesn’t attribute it to anything based on strength and conditioning.