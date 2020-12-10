OU football: Lincoln Riley wouldn't turn down offer to play Ohio State after West Virginia game canceled (plus here's what point spread would be)

Oklahoma and Ohio State’s opponents have canceled Saturday football games due to COVID-19 issues.
Toward the end of a Thursday afternoon Zoom call with reporters, OU coach Lincoln Riley was jokingly asked what would happen if his Ohio State counterpart Ryan Day approached him about facing each other this weekend.
“We would play,” Riley said.
The grins fell off reporters’ faces as they digested Riley’s matter-of-fact answer.
“Seriously?” a media member asked.
“Yeah, no doubt we would play. We would love to play. Listen, I know the logistics — wanting to play and actually being able to make that happen, I understand, are two different things,” Riley said. “There’s so, so much to go through. You’re talking about different leagues that are doing testing differently, I mean, playing a game right now is not as — it’s never simple, but it’s not quite as simple as it used to be.
“From a competitive standpoint, we would love to play. There’s no doubt about it. But I mean, the feasibility of doing something on that late a notice, with all the procedures and all that, I don’t see it happening.”
The Tulsa World reached out to BetOnline for a point spread on a possible matchup. The Buckeyes would be a 9.5-point favorite over the Sooners at a neutral site.
OU’s regular season came to an abrupt halt following Thursday's announcement about the cancellation of Saturday’s game at West Virginia. The Big 12 announced that WVU is shutting down its football operations for seven days in accordance with the league’s football game interruption guidelines.
The OU-WVU game was originally to be played on Nov. 28, but COVID-19 issues surrounding the Sooners’ program postponed the contest for two weeks.
Oklahoma had already clinched a berth in the Big 12 Championship game. The Sooners will face Iowa State at 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
But wouldn’t it have been a delightful dish to see an Oklahoma-Ohio State matchup? Especially after Ohio State had its rivalry game with Michigan canceled?
Riley did admit it’s hard to say if any game could have been planned for this weekend even if OU had received the news earlier.
The Sooners were on the practice field when Riley learned about Saturday’s cancelation, and the team abruptly completed the workout.
“There’s a little bit of awkwardness to it, but I mean, there’s five seconds of disappointment, and then it’s on to the next challenge,” Riley said. “By the time our guys walked out of there, they were excited to start preparing for this next one.”
Iowa State defeated the Sooners 37-30 in Ames on Oct. 3. Riley was asked how much of a scouting report his coaches can take away from the first meeting.
“You’ll study every game. They’ll do the same thing,” Riley said. “It is a little different this year in that that game happened right there at the beginning of the season for both of us, so I’m sure both teams have evolved like you do throughout the year. I’m sure it’ll be a part of it but certainly not all of it.”
