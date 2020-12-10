OU football: Lincoln Riley wouldn't turn down offer to play Ohio State after West Virginia game canceled (plus here's what point spread would be)

Oklahoma and Ohio State’s opponents have canceled Saturday football games due to COVID-19 issues.

Toward the end of a Thursday afternoon Zoom call with reporters, OU coach Lincoln Riley was jokingly asked what would happen if his Ohio State counterpart Ryan Day approached him about facing each other this weekend.

“We would play,” Riley said.

The grins fell off reporters’ faces as they digested Riley’s matter-of-fact answer.

“Seriously?” a media member asked.

“Yeah, no doubt we would play. We would love to play. Listen, I know the logistics — wanting to play and actually being able to make that happen, I understand, are two different things,” Riley said. “There’s so, so much to go through. You’re talking about different leagues that are doing testing differently, I mean, playing a game right now is not as — it’s never simple, but it’s not quite as simple as it used to be.

“From a competitive standpoint, we would love to play. There’s no doubt about it. But I mean, the feasibility of doing something on that late a notice, with all the procedures and all that, I don’t see it happening.”