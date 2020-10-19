 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OU football: Lincoln Riley grappling with pending NCAA vote on one-time transfer rule allowance

OU football: Lincoln Riley grappling with pending NCAA vote on one-time transfer rule allowance

{{featured_button_text}}
Riley gives thoughts on one-time transfer rule without penalty

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, walking off the field following an Oct. 10 win over Texas, is wrestling with a possible one-time transfer rule without penalty for student-athletes.

 Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Lincoln Riley is concerned about NCAA legislation surrounding allowance for a one-time transfer rule without penalty for student-athletes.

A one-time exception is expected to be voted on and passed in January. The proposal would become effective on Aug. 1, 2021.

Riley said some rules have unintended consequences and this one would be no different.

“Do I support it? It's a tough question, honestly. I think there are circumstances where a player should be allowed to and should be allowed to play right away,” Riley said. “There's certainly extenuating circumstances. I do get that those are difficult to define or make a decision on who gets it or who doesn't. I think the obvious concern is do you have just a mass of players just leaving places the second that something doesn't work out for them.”

Currently, student-athletes have to sit out a season after transferring or petition the NCAA for a waiver to allow immediate eligibility. Graduate transfers can immediately play in the following season.

“I support kids being able to play — I certainly do — but I'm a little bit worried about, are we teaching them that in life, the second something doesn't go your way that you can just run from it and jump onto the next thing?” Riley said. “I'm a little bit concerned about just a completely open door, to be honest.”

Video: 'This (Red River) game will go down as one of the best,' Riley

View from the sidelines: OU downs Texas in another classic Red River Showdown

 

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Update: Younger students in Tulsa Public Schools will go back to classrooms in November
Education

Update: Younger students in Tulsa Public Schools will go back to classrooms in November

  • Updated

School board members originally were slated to vote on Superintendent Deborah Gist’s recommendation calling for students to return to the classroom gradually through a hybrid learning model for the second nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year. But after several hours of discussion, most — if not all — rejected the idea of replacing distance learning with a hybrid model.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News