OU football: Lincoln Riley grappling with pending NCAA vote on one-time transfer rule allowance

Lincoln Riley is concerned about NCAA legislation surrounding allowance for a one-time transfer rule without penalty for student-athletes.
A one-time exception is expected to be voted on and passed in January. The proposal would become effective on Aug. 1, 2021.
Riley said some rules have unintended consequences and this one would be no different.
“Do I support it? It's a tough question, honestly. I think there are circumstances where a player should be allowed to and should be allowed to play right away,” Riley said. “There's certainly extenuating circumstances. I do get that those are difficult to define or make a decision on who gets it or who doesn't. I think the obvious concern is do you have just a mass of players just leaving places the second that something doesn't work out for them.”
Currently, student-athletes have to sit out a season after transferring or petition the NCAA for a waiver to allow immediate eligibility. Graduate transfers can immediately play in the following season.
“I support kids being able to play — I certainly do — but I'm a little bit worried about, are we teaching them that in life, the second something doesn't go your way that you can just run from it and jump onto the next thing?” Riley said. “I'm a little bit concerned about just a completely open door, to be honest.”
Video: 'This (Red River) game will go down as one of the best,' Riley
View from the sidelines: OU downs Texas in another classic Red River Showdown
