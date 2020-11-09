OU football: Lincoln Riley gives Injury update, talks about Rattler's interception and success after bye week

Oklahoma will take a three-game winning streak heading into Bedlam this season.
The extra week off will allow players to get healthy while also allowing time for extra preparation for Oklahoma State.
The Nov. 21 contest is important for both schools and their dreams for a conference championship.
Here are three takeaways from Lincoln Riley’s teleconference call with Big 12 reporters on Monday:
Injury update
Spencer Rattler admitted he was “50%” after absorbing a big hit to his left hip after scoring a second-quarter touchdown against Kansas and Austin Stogner left the game after a 33-yard reception.
How is the health of both players about 48 hours after the 62-9 victory?
“Oh, they are both fine. If we played this week, they’d both be fine,” Riley said. “We’ll use (a week with no game) to our advantage, but it wouldn’t be a determining factor on them playing or not.”
Brayden Willis hasn’t played for the Sooners since an injury in the Sept. 26 loss to Kansas State. After Saturday’s win, the tight end/H-back tweeted “See y’all Bedlam …”
“Brayden's doing well. I think he's really, really close,” Riley said. “So we'll see how he develops here and how he continues to respond to treatment and all that here over the next several days. But I think he's certainly getting pretty close.”
Teaching moment for Rattler
Rattler had a first-quarter interception where he scrambled right and then threw the ball across his body.
Automatically, the quarterback drew all criticism. But Riley said it was “just bad football all the way around.”
“We didn’t do a very good job on the blitz pickup. We had a receiver totally in the wrong area and the player that defended and ended up intercepted the pass should not have been anywhere in the vicinity,” Riley said. “It was actually a pretty conservative throw, probably too conservative. I don’t know if (Jeremiah) Hall could have been able to make a play on it. When you make a bunch of mistakes across the board, those things happen and we have to all do better.”
That is Rattler’s only interception in the past three games.
Following video review of the contest, Riley said that Rattler had a better game than he thought immediately afterward.
“(He) probably played a little bit better the other day than I thought leaving the game after watching the tape,” Riley said. “So he's progressing nicely. Each week is still a challenge and always will be. New situations come up every week, but he's still making a lot of plays and seeing the things that he needs to see and I think doing a good job of leading our group.”
Rallying after bye week
Oklahoma has been dominant in the three victories following the last bye week.
With three must-win games (Oklahoma State, at West Virginia, Baylor) following the upcoming bye week, can it be replicated to wrap up the regular season?
“If we want to be the team we want to be, it’s going to need to,” Riley said. “The last bye week was good, we were able to get some more guys back healthy, some more guys back available to play and we were able to do a pretty good job with COVID during that time so we were able to keep guys on the field, got after it pretty good from a practice standpoint.”
OU had momentum after the four-overtime win versus Texas, Riley said.
“We had a pretty aggressive schedule. Give the players credit, they handled it well and got better throughout the week,” Riley said. “That’s how you always want to handle them. We’ll have another pretty aggressive schedule here for our guys and our expectation will be that we handle it and can really improve during this time.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.