OU football: Lincoln Riley gives Injury update, talks about Rattler's interception and success after bye week

Teaching moment for Rattler

Rattler had a first-quarter interception where he scrambled right and then threw the ball across his body.

Automatically, the quarterback drew all criticism. But Riley said it was “just bad football all the way around.”

“We didn’t do a very good job on the blitz pickup. We had a receiver totally in the wrong area and the player that defended and ended up intercepted the pass should not have been anywhere in the vicinity,” Riley said. “It was actually a pretty conservative throw, probably too conservative. I don’t know if (Jeremiah) Hall could have been able to make a play on it. When you make a bunch of mistakes across the board, those things happen and we have to all do better.”

That is Rattler’s only interception in the past three games.

Following video review of the contest, Riley said that Rattler had a better game than he thought immediately afterward.