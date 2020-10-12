OU football: Kickoff time set for Sooners' game at TCU

Oklahoma will have another morning start during the 2020 football season.

The Big 12 announced on Monday that the Sooners' Oct. 24 game at TCU will begin at 11 a.m. The contest will be shown on ABC.

It marks the third 11 a.m. start in five games for OU this season. Oklahoma's home game against Kansas State began in that time slot as did last Saturday's Red River rivalry game against Texas.

The TCU contest will be the third consecutive game played away from Norman and marks the halfway part of Oklahoma's season.

Oklahoma leads the all-time series with TCU 15-5. The Sooners have won the last six meetings with the Horned Frogs.

