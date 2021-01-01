OU football: Kennedy Brooks, Jalen Redmond indicate decision to return in 2021; Stevenson, Perkins?

So who remains and who will return to Oklahoma’s football program in the 2021 season?

Kennedy Brooks and Jalen Redmond have indicated to Lincoln Riley that they will come back to the team next year while there have been preliminary conversations about players like Rhamondre Stevenson and Ronnie Perkins about their futures.

Tre Norwood, who had an interception return for a touchdown against Florida in the Cotton Bowl, declared for the NFL draft on Friday afternoon.

“We haven’t received draft grades back on any of our guys yet so that’s certainly part of the equation,” Riley said during a Friday call with reporters. “That becomes strictly an on-field evaluation only so that only tells part of the story but obviously it’s an important piece … so we’ve had a couple conversations with those guys and families and will continue to have those conversations and try to help them land in the right spot and make sure they’ve got all the information that they need.”

Redmond joined the team in bowl practices leading up to the Cotton Bowl, Riley said.

The OU coach admitted that discussing futures with potential NFL early entrants isn’t a bad thing.

“They’re fun conversations to have with guys. If you’re having those conversations with guys having potential to be drafted in an advantageous spot then some things have gone well so it’s definitely good to be able to connect with those guys and their families,” Riley said. “It’s the kind of conversations that when you start off recruiting and getting to know their families, you always hope that you’ll be in a position to have a realistic conversation about that at some point so it’s been good.”

