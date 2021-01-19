OU football: Joe Jon Finley rejoins alma mater as Sooners' tight ends/H-backs coach

Oklahoma’s coaching staff introduced another familiar face on Tuesday morning.

Joe Jon Finley, a former tight end for the Sooners (2004-07), has been named the program’s associate head coach for offense. He will coach tight ends and H-backs.

"We're excited to welcome Joe Jon and his family back to Norman," OU coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement. "He obviously had a great playing career and has established himself as one of the top tight end coaches in the country.

“He's had great experience working for several tremendous programs and I know he's going to bring a lot to ours. We're thrilled to welcome him back and can't wait for him to get started."

Finley becomes the fifth former Oklahoma player to join the staff. Cale Gundy, DeMarco Murray, Brian Odom and Calvin Thibodeaux also coach at their alma mater.

Finley replaces Shane Beamer, who departed to become the head coach at South Carolina.

The 35-year-old spent last season as the passing game coordinator and tight ends coach at Ole Miss. Finley was also tight ends coach at Texas A&M (2019) and Missouri (2016-18). He was also an offensive graduate assistant at Oklahoma during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.