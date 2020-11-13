OU football: Jadon Haselwood's return adds another playmaker to passing attack

Oklahoma’s Jadon Haselwood gets a little emotional recalling his journey back to the football field.
The sophomore wide receiver was sidelined by a knee injury over the summer which derailed his opportunity to begin the 2020 season with his teammates.
There’s been no revelation of how the injury happened — OU coach Lincoln Riley has called it a “freak accident" — and Haselwood discussed the challenge of his return with reporters earlier this week.
“It was definitely frustrating when it did happen because it wasn't a football injury,” Haselwood said. “But the hardest part was just keeping a positive mental (attitude) because I'm going to always work hard and grind. It made me respect the game more and become more of a student, watching more film and just taking mental reps even during the fall camp.”
Haselwood had a 33-yard catch in last week's game against Kansas, which was similar to a pop quiz for a player coming off rehabilitation. It was his first action back this year.
For some, the mental aspect can be just as difficult as the physical part of a return. Haselwood said he kept a good attitude.
“I would say since I got my knee brace and started running, I already had trust in my knee,” he said. “I feel like I always had trust in it after my surgery because of the way that I did hurt it. I didn’t hurt it playing football. When I came back and my rehab starting higher and higher, I came full go. I didn’t favor it.
“Me not favoring it made me know what I can do and what I can’t do on it. It kind of helped me a lot. I have more trust in my knee than anything.”
Haselwood provides added depth just as playmakers like Marvin Mims and Theo Wease are growing as players.
“You have multiple people making plays. It makes the program look good and the university look good,” Haselwood said. “We all have that same goal. We all want to go in the first round to the next level. That just helps us push each other. Like everybody, the inside receivers push the outside receivers. We all push each other. Iron sharpens iron.”
Haselwood’s desire to return to play wasn’t lost on his teammates.
“He was starving to get back on that field and so I'm real happy that he's back out there,” Drake Stoops said. “He was super engaged from the day he was hurt to every single day through his recovery process. One of the first guys in the building getting his rehab in, getting all this stuff in, still working out, still in all the meetings, being engaged, watching film, taking notes, all that. He knew he'd be ready when he got back and now he's back.”
Haselwood’s next game will be the Nov. 21 game against Oklahoma State.
He wants it to be another chapter in his comeback story which seems to be far from finished.
“I know I’m reaching my peak. I don’t know what my peak is,” Haselwood said. “But I feel like there’s always work to be done, especially me still being developed as a young man at this university. I still have a year or two left here and I feel like there’s a lot more room to improve and a lot more plays to be made.”
