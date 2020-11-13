OU football: Jadon Haselwood's return adds another playmaker to passing attack

“Me not favoring it made me know what I can do and what I can’t do on it. It kind of helped me a lot. I have more trust in my knee than anything.”

Haselwood provides added depth just as playmakers like Marvin Mims and Theo Wease are growing as players.

“You have multiple people making plays. It makes the program look good and the university look good,” Haselwood said. “We all have that same goal. We all want to go in the first round to the next level. That just helps us push each other. Like everybody, the inside receivers push the outside receivers. We all push each other. Iron sharpens iron.”

Haselwood’s desire to return to play wasn’t lost on his teammates.

“He was starving to get back on that field and so I'm real happy that he's back out there,” Drake Stoops said. “He was super engaged from the day he was hurt to every single day through his recovery process. One of the first guys in the building getting his rehab in, getting all this stuff in, still working out, still in all the meetings, being engaged, watching film, taking notes, all that. He knew he'd be ready when he got back and now he's back.”

Haselwood’s next game will be the Nov. 21 game against Oklahoma State.