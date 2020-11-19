OU football: Isaiah Thomas took advantage of his opportunity when Ronnie Perkins was sidelined earlier this season

Isaiah Thomas could easily be named the Oklahoma defense’s MVP in 2020.

The Memorial High School graduate is among the Big 12 leaders with 5.5 sacks this season. During his first two seasons, Thomas only had 11 total tackles.

Thomas’ playing time on the defensive line was increased with the loss of Ronnie Perkins during the first five games this season.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was asked if he would have found out what he had with Thomas if Perkins hadn’t missed so much time.

“You’d like to think somehow, some way,” Grinch said. “As a coach, you always say the cream rises to the top type of thing. I believe that to a point. We’ve been a fan of Isaiah Thomas for a long time. What has come with that now is obviously the production. With Ronnie being out or a situation in practice where this individual is going to be out this particular day – (forced us to tell) Isaiah to go inside. There’s a reason we asked him to do that.

“There’s other guys who weigh the same or have been in our program as long. There’s a reason we asked him. So kind of behind the scenes, he’s been a guy that we’ve trusted maybe more than it would suggest has happened in games.

“I think that there is absolutely no question he took advantage of it in every way. Certainly when someone is out it gives someone else an opportunity. Like we talked about, your biggest frustration is when guys don’t take advantage of that. So I’ve been real pleased with him.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.