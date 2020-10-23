OU football: Isaiah Thomas patiently waited for his moment to shine. Now he's a defensive playmaker

FORT WORTH, Texas — Isaiah Thomas was having a monster defensive performance before banging up his shoulder late in Oklahoma’s 53-45 win against Texas.
In the fourth overtime, Thomas didn’t want his injury to limit him. He wanted to help his team.
“I told Coach (Jamar) Cain on the sideline before the (game-winning) interception that, if there was a third down after the play, I’m ready and put me in,” Thomas said.
Thomas is a tough man. Physically, Thomas gained that during his Memorial High School days. Mentally, he learned how strong he was while patiently waiting for his turn to contribute.
The defensive lineman also knows that he has family in Tulsa who sacrificed to help get him where he is today.
On Saturday, Thomas will try to guide the Sooners’ defense to a win at TCU. Kickoff is 11 a.m. in Fort Worth.
Thomas will play for the team on the front of his road white jersey. He’s also representing the name on his back which provided intestinal fortitude.
“I think that shows a credit due to my family because I see how hard they worked to get me here and how much they pushed through adversity,” Thomas said. “I look back and ask who am I not to give it my all for my family who sacrificed everything for me to get here?
“In those overtime periods, when I’m dragging myself up or I’m pushing and fighting to get back to the quarterback, I couldn’t give up because I knew that there was a bigger picture and I have to keep working hard to get to my goals. I just kept thinking about the people who got me here and what would they think if I gave up, even after I hurt my shoulder late in the game.”
Leslie Sones is a proud mother. A long-time Sooners fan, she hoped her son would stay close to home to play football but let him make his own decision.
Heading into his senior year at Memorial, Thomas became then-new defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux’s first verbal commitment.
A family celebration followed. When he started playing football at seven years old, extended family members would take him to practice. There were often fundraisers to raise money. Games were sometimes like reunions.
“We always rallied behind him and encourage him,” said Sones, who laughed when she said she initially didn’t want him to play football.
Thomas is second on the team with 2.5 tackles for loss. He’s forced a fumble and recovered another this season. It’s the season he’s craved since arriving on campus in 2017.
After a redshirt season, he saw limited action in 2018. It would be understandable to be frustrated. But while some players would choose to transfer in search of playing time, Thomas persevered. He wanted to remain with the Sooners.
That wasn’t lost on head coach Lincoln Riley.
“Isaiah Thomas is a great example for us. He's having a tremendous year,” Riley said. “That's an example of a young guy that maybe could've got discouraged when it wasn't the fairy tale start to a career and this guy's kind of hung in there, kept working and kind of turned himself into a heck of a player.”
Thomas said he always believed in his coaches and, more importantly, himself.
“A quote that I stick to every day is adversity defines a man’s true character,” Thomas said. “I knew that if I wanted to see how well I could really be and how good I could actually play, I would have to play through this adversity and see how I can actually perform.
“I thought probably transferring was not taking the easy way out, but it would have not been in the best interest for me or my family. I stuck it out and the outcome is working out pretty well for me.”
Said Sones: “I’ve always taught my kids — and I still teach them — that the easy way out sometimes is not the best way out. You have to prove yourself and have your moment. That means a whole lot to me. He’s really grown.”
Thomas enjoys representing Memorial High School, which hadn’t had an OU recruit since Randy Hughes in the early 1970s. He wants future Chargers to understand the opportunity to play Division I football is there.
“A lot of student-athletes that play football don’t believe that you can go Division I out of Tulsa Memorial. They think that you’d probably have to play basketball to make it to a Division I school,” Thomas said. “I’m a walking example that if you believe in yourself and you apply the work and you put yourself out there and put your best foot forward, you could end up at a school like this or any Division I program.
“It means a lot to me giving kids or students hope back home and representing the city and having them look up to me and making them push that much harder to see what I’m doing and realize they can be out here too.”
