OU football: Isaiah Thomas patiently waited for his moment to shine. Now he's a defensive playmaker

That wasn’t lost on head coach Lincoln Riley.

“Isaiah Thomas is a great example for us. He's having a tremendous year,” Riley said. “That's an example of a young guy that maybe could've got discouraged when it wasn't the fairy tale start to a career and this guy's kind of hung in there, kept working and kind of turned himself into a heck of a player.”

Thomas said he always believed in his coaches and, more importantly, himself.

“A quote that I stick to every day is adversity defines a man’s true character,” Thomas said. “I knew that if I wanted to see how well I could really be and how good I could actually play, I would have to play through this adversity and see how I can actually perform.

“I thought probably transferring was not taking the easy way out, but it would have not been in the best interest for me or my family. I stuck it out and the outcome is working out pretty well for me.”

Said Sones: “I’ve always taught my kids — and I still teach them — that the easy way out sometimes is not the best way out. You have to prove yourself and have your moment. That means a whole lot to me. He’s really grown.”