OU football: Isaiah Thomas has a big fan in teammate Ronnie Perkins

Ronnie Perkins has been excited about the development of defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas this season.

Thomas, a Memorial High School graduate, leads Oklahoma with three sacks in 2020.

“I’m so happy for him. He’s been here for a long time, so it’s finally good to see him take those strides and become a better football player and being one of the top d-linemen in our conference,” Perkins said during a Wednesday video chat with reporters. “I got nothing but happiness for him. I tell him that every day, like, ’Dog, you’re doing it, you’re balling, man. You gotta keep this up.’”

Perkins’ inclusion could move Thomas around on the defensive line because of his versatility, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said.

“Probably the biggest thing with Isaiah is you tell him to play a position, all he does is go do it an elite level, to the best of his ability and does it with elite effort,” Grinch said.

Grinch said Thomas is a perfect example of adapting to a new role to help the team.