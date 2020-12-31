OU football: How impressive was the Sooners' win over Florida? Let's let numbers do the talking

“I know quite a bit of it honestly. I don't know if I can do it acapella right now, but it's certainly not the first time I've heard it, let's put it that way,” the OU coach said.

“It's like our team's national anthem, I guess you could say,” Thomas said. “So it was special for this new team to be able to do that, know the lyrics word-for-word. It shows how much this tradition means to us and that this team upholds throughout the history of OU football and we decided to do our own little thing and sing it up there on that stage.”

25

Days between Thursday’s exit meetings and the next time that players and coaches can assemble.

The big questions in an unorthodox year: What players are headed to the NFL draft? Will some seniors who will have an extra year of eligibility remain? Which players are headed to the transfer portal?

Creed Humphrey declared for early entry to the draft on Thursday.

Decisions between players and coaches will have to be made quickly. But no matter what happens, Riley is excited about 2021.