OU football: How impressive was the Sooners' win over Florida? Let's let numbers do the talking

Oklahoma’s dominating performance in Wednesday night’s 55-20 victory over Florida in the Cotton Bowl will be discussed plenty for weeks to come.
The win completed an eight-game winning streak. OU fans now have heavy anticipation for the 2021 season.
How impressive was the victory for Oklahoma?
Let’s let the numbers do the talking.
1
Total tackles by Florida’s James Houston, who fired up Oklahoma with a condescending comment in the days leading up to the game. The number 1 could also rank Isaiah Thomas’ postgame remark.
Houston’s words shortly after the Florida-Oklahoma game was announced: “Oklahoma is a good matchup, but they’re not on our level. They’re not the SEC. They’re not the Florida Gators. So we should put on a good show.”
Thomas’ words after Oklahoma’s five-touchdown victory: “Florida, they were a good matchup, but they aren't the Big 12. They are not the Oklahoma Sooners. So we definitely take pride in who we are and what we do.”
3
Interceptions by the Sooners against Florida, all coming in the first quarter.
Alex Grinch has preached takeaways to his defense since taking over coordinator duties two years ago. It paid off in a big way in the Cotton Bowl.
Tre Norwood, who was voted the outstanding defensive player of the game, had his Big 12-leading fifth interception. It led to a 45-yard touchdown return to make the game 14-0.
Brian Asamoah had his first career interception and Woodi Washington stopped a Florida drive with a pick in the end zone.
“That first quarter, how we started off was big, just creating the energy for the team as a whole,” Norwood said. “All three of our takeaways came in the first quarter. So I think that kind of just got a big momentum swing for us and got the energy going on all three sides of the ball.”
It was the second straight game that OU had three interceptions after picking off three passes against Iowa State in the Big 12 title game. The last time OU had three interceptions in a game was against TCU in 2015.
14
Years between Malcolm Kelly’s freestyle rap after a 2006 Big 12 Championship win over Nebraska and the current players unleashing the rap during the postgame trophy presentation.
Kelly’s locker room freestyle has been viral to Sooner Nation for years. But to see the 2020 Sooners break into it word-for-word on the stage? Impressive.
Lincoln Riley smiled during his postgame press conference when asked about Kelly’s work.
“I know quite a bit of it honestly. I don't know if I can do it acapella right now, but it's certainly not the first time I've heard it, let's put it that way,” the OU coach said.
“It's like our team's national anthem, I guess you could say,” Thomas said. “So it was special for this new team to be able to do that, know the lyrics word-for-word. It shows how much this tradition means to us and that this team upholds throughout the history of OU football and we decided to do our own little thing and sing it up there on that stage.”
25
Days between Thursday’s exit meetings and the next time that players and coaches can assemble.
The big questions in an unorthodox year: What players are headed to the NFL draft? Will some seniors who will have an extra year of eligibility remain? Which players are headed to the transfer portal?
Creed Humphrey declared for early entry to the draft on Thursday.
Decisions between players and coaches will have to be made quickly. But no matter what happens, Riley is excited about 2021.
“I like where just the attitude and just kind of the overall environment within our team, within our program, like where that's at,” Riley said. “A ton of young, exciting players that grew and learned so much this year and have a chance to be better for it. But it's going to be a great challenge to us to continue to climb because these last several teams have really set the bar high. I think we all sense the opportunity ahead of us.”
55 and 684
One of Barry Switzer’s favorite catch phrases was to “hang-a-hundred” points on an opponent, meaning a 50-point game.
But for all of the legendary OU coach’s successes, he never scored 50 points in a bowl game. In fact, until Wednesday, no Oklahoma team had reached that postseason milestone. It had hit 48 points on four previous occasions.
No previous team had reached 684 yards in a bowl game. The next highest total was 618 against Virginia in the 1991 Gator Bowl.
“They have a stigma in (the Southeastern Conference) of having such physical and tough defenses that we were happy to go out there and play a team from that conference and show them what this team is about, for sure,” Humphrey said. “So it was definitely fun to go against them.”