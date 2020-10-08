OU football: How does DaShaun White describe Sooners' tackling issues? 'Frustrating'

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch believes Oklahoma’s tackling issues are correctable.
While watching film, Grinch is seeing experienced players make errors and asks himself why did it happen? He’s seen those same players get stops in past games.
“Number one, you say, ‘OK, well, again, what did we lack from a preparation standpoint? Did we not do enough over the course of the week? Wait a second, we did the exact same thing we did the previous week and tackled pretty well.’ So my confidence level, can we get it fixed? Absolutely we can,” Grinch said.
It was “disappointing” that it didn’t happen late in last week’s loss at Iowa State. It’s led to focusing on techniques and fundamentals, he said. Wrapping up has been emphasized this week.
But there’s something else that’s glaring.
“It was a lack of a tackle attempt, which might be a little bit more alarming, which means the ball surprised us, not just the ball carrier, but the ball itself coming in our direction and possibly to the man we're covering. So disappointing that way, obviously, it creates a very difficult situation in terms of keeping points off the board.”
Having a hard time bringing opponents to the ground has been surprising to OU linebacker DaShaun White.
“It’s pretty frustrating to see because it’s not a problem that I felt like was a part of fall camp or anything like that. Comes up during a game, and it goes with us playing as consistent as possible,” said White, who is third on the team with a dozen tackles. “There are some plays where usually at the beginning of the game we tackle really well. As a team, we’re all swarming to the ball, that sort of thing, making a tackle in open space.
“How can we, as a team, get to the point where we can make the same play in the first quarter in play three as we can in play 63 in the fourth quarter?”
It has definitely stood out on film review, following by a two-word description by White: “Very disappointing.”
“Been pretty physical this week. We’ve tackled pretty well in practice,” White said. “One of those things, when we get to the game, we have to bring our A game, get ready to wrap up. Not every shot’s going to be a kill shot, that sort of stuff. Just ready to play smart, ready to play some football.”
