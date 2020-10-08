OU football: How does DaShaun White describe Sooners' tackling issues? 'Frustrating'

“It’s pretty frustrating to see because it’s not a problem that I felt like was a part of fall camp or anything like that. Comes up during a game, and it goes with us playing as consistent as possible,” said White, who is third on the team with a dozen tackles. “There are some plays where usually at the beginning of the game we tackle really well. As a team, we’re all swarming to the ball, that sort of thing, making a tackle in open space.

“How can we, as a team, get to the point where we can make the same play in the first quarter in play three as we can in play 63 in the fourth quarter?”

It has definitely stood out on film review, following by a two-word description by White: “Very disappointing.”

“Been pretty physical this week. We’ve tackled pretty well in practice,” White said. “One of those things, when we get to the game, we have to bring our A game, get ready to wrap up. Not every shot’s going to be a kill shot, that sort of stuff. Just ready to play smart, ready to play some football.”

Eric Bailey

