OU football: How are Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner going into Bedlam?

OU football: How are Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner going into Bedlam?

Austin Stogner and Spencer Rattler "fine" after injuries against Kansas

Oklahoma's Austin Stogner is lifted up by teammate Creed Humphrey following a touchdown reception against Kansas on Saturday. Stogner didn't play after halftime following an injury in the second quarter.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Spencer Rattler admitted he was “50%” after absorbing a big hit to his left hip after scoring a second-quarter touchdown and Austin Stogner left the game after a 33-yard reception during Saturday's 62-9 win over Kansas.

How is the health of both players about 48 hours after the victory?

“Oh, they are both fine. If we played this week, they’d both be fine,” Lincoln Riley said during Monday's Big 12 call with reporters. “We’ll use (a week with no game) to our advantage, but it wouldn’t be a determining factor on them playing or not.”

Brayden Willis hasn’t played for the Sooners since an injury in the Sept. 26 loss to Kansas State. After Saturday’s win, the tight end/H-back tweeted “See y’all Bedlam …”

“Brayden's doing well. I think he's really, really close,” Riley said. “So we'll see how he develops here and how he continues to respond to treatment and all that here over the next several days. But I think he's certainly getting pretty close.”

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

