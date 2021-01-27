 Skip to main content
OU football gets third Tennessee transfer, running back Eric Gray

OU Football
MATT BARNARD

Oklahoma has picked up a third player from the University of Tennessee via the transfer portal.

Eric Gray, the Vols’ top running back in 2020, announced via Twitter on Wednesday night that he will join the Oklahoma program.

Gray joins former Tennessee offensive lineman Wanya Morris and safety Keshawn Lawrence in departing the SEC school for the Sooners.

The trio, if they would have stayed, would have played for former OU offensive coordinator Josh Heupel. The Sooners’ former quarterback was announced as Tennessee’s head coach on Wednesday.

Gray accumulated 1,026 total yards (772 rushing, 254 receiving) in nine games last season. He set a Tennessee freshman record with 246 rushing yards against Vanderbilt.

Gray’s addition is important following Rhamondre Stevenson’s decision to leave for the NFL. The Sooners didn’t sign a running back in their 2021 recruiting class.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

