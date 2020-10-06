OU football: Fundamental tackling, physical football are points of emphasis entering Texas week

Oklahoma may be stinging from its first regular-season losing streak since 1999, but that doesn’t take away from the excitement entering Texas week.
OU coach Lincoln Riley met with the media for his weekly news conference on Tuesday.
The Sooners have lost games to Kansas State and Iowa State in consecutive weeks, while Texas dropped a home contest to TCU.
“I’ve said it year in and year out, it never gets old,” Riley said. “This game is always as fun as it gets. We love having the chance to compete at it. It’s certainly one of the reasons when you decide or you get a chance to come coach at a place like Oklahoma or from our players’ standpoint, you get a chance to come play here, part of that decision is knowing that you get to be a part of this game and how fortunate we all are.
“It’s easily the best rivalry game in college football.”
Riley said the Sooners have had a strong early week of practice in preparation for the Longhorns.
Here are three takeaways from Riley’s 30-minute session with reporters.
Back to basics
Oklahoma’s defense hasn’t matched expectations during year two of the Alex Grinch era.
Riley said trusting fundamentals have been stressed for the defense, which had second-half dips after strong early portions of the past two losses against Kansas State and Iowa State.
“So much of what we see is not necessarily guys out of position, but guys just kind of coming in out of control. It's a fine line,” Riley said. “To be a great tackler, you have to know when to have patience and you've have to know when to have aggression because if you're too patient, guys will just go around you. But if you're too aggressive, like we were many times against Iowa State, a good player is going to make you miss.”
Could there be too much focus on creating turnovers? It’s a common thread this season after only producing 11 takeaways in 2019.
“I don't doubt at all that there's some correlation there. No question about it,” Riley said. “And guys have to understand where the turnovers come from. Yeah if you come in there just full speed out of control, every now and then, you end up putting your helmet on a ball and the ball pops out and that's great, but I don't know if that's worth the number of missed tackles that you're probably going to have there, too.”
Oklahoma has only managed two takeaways in the first three games.
Getting physical
Riley was asked about the team’s physicality, especially entering a hard-hitting game against the Longhorns.
Typically, the team that wins the rushing battle takes the Golden Hat. That means strong play at the point of attack is a must.
“There’s no doubt the potential’s there. But, like everything right now, we’ve got to do it more consistently,” Riley said. “I think you see flashes of us being a really physical football team and then there’s flashes where we have not been … our physicality has not been up to our standards. I put that in the category of a lot of things with our football team right now.”
OU center Creed Humphrey has watched this game since he was a young boy and understands that playing physical usually brings a good result.
“That’s definitely the story throughout the history of this game. It’s always the more physical wins, the team who can run the ball better and the team that plays the more physical defense,” Humphrey said. “So I think we’re up for the challenge for that. These guys are really excited to get back on that field and improve. I’m pretty confident these guys will come out and play physical.”
New faces at UT
Oklahoma will prepare for two new coordinators when it faces Texas on Saturday.
Mike Yurcich, a familiar face from his days at Oklahoma State, is guiding the Texas offensive attack while Chris Ash is formulating the Longhorns’ defense.
Yurcich was 1-5 against the Sooners during his time at OSU (2013-18). In the Cowboys’ last two games, his teams scored 52 points (2017) and 47 points (2018).
“There's definitely some similarities, and honestly a lot of what they were doing before, there's certainly some carryover,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said during Tuesday’s news conference. “I mean there wasn't just a ton of differences. There's some key differences, but it's not like you know going in there and they're just doing something totally so radically different from what they've done offensively in the past.
We've got a chance to obviously compete against Mike several years and before he ran up to Ohio State for a couple years, but he's a really, really good coach. He's always able to produce some really good offenses there at Oklahoma State, develop some really good players and here early into his time here at Texas has done a good job with this group.”
Ash spent four seasons as Rutgers’ head coach before serving as a defensive analyst for the Longhorns in 2019. He’s a former defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, Arkansas and Ohio State.
“Everybody in college football knows the kind of coordinator he is, the defensive mind that he is, the success that he’s had. Certainly wasn’t a surprise to see that he was brought on there at Texas. They’re early in their scheme, but he’s got some really good players to work with. They’re doing a really good job.”
