OU football: Fundamental tackling, physical football are points of emphasis entering Texas week

“So much of what we see is not necessarily guys out of position, but guys just kind of coming in out of control. It's a fine line,” Riley said. “To be a great tackler, you have to know when to have patience and you've have to know when to have aggression because if you're too patient, guys will just go around you. But if you're too aggressive, like we were many times against Iowa State, a good player is going to make you miss.”

Could there be too much focus on creating turnovers? It’s a common thread this season after only producing 11 takeaways in 2019.

“I don't doubt at all that there's some correlation there. No question about it,” Riley said. “And guys have to understand where the turnovers come from. Yeah if you come in there just full speed out of control, every now and then, you end up putting your helmet on a ball and the ball pops out and that's great, but I don't know if that's worth the number of missed tackles that you're probably going to have there, too.”

Oklahoma has only managed two takeaways in the first three games.

Getting physical

Riley was asked about the team’s physicality, especially entering a hard-hitting game against the Longhorns.