OU football: Florida without top four receiver options entering Cotton Bowl

Florida will be far from 100% when it faces Oklahoma in Wednesday’s Cotton Bowl contest.

The Gators had already lost their top receiver when tight end Kyle Pitts announced he will bypass the game to focus on the NFL Draft. On Monday, senior wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes announced they are opting out of the contest, taking away Florida’s top three receiving options.

The SEC school took another hit when the fourth-best receiver, Jacob Copeland, announced he will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

The four players have caught 34 of the Gators’ 45 touchdown receptions this season.

The Sooners are will be without senior cornerback Tre Brown, who chose to opt out of the game.

