OU football: Five-star offensive players, defensive strength highlight 2021 signing class

“I don’t want to speculate too much right now, but schools are going to have more options after Signing Day than they’ve ever had. So it’ll be interesting to see how everybody fills their rosters and how everybody approaches it,” Riley said on Tuesday. “Normally, in a year like this, you might have two or three guys at the end that maybe haven’t committed or maybe that have popped up to recruit as of late that you’ve signed.”

Riley said it’s been hard for the player and schools to build a relationship with prospects.

“It’s hard for us on the other side in that we’re making decisions for the future of our program and it’s difficult to do that with people you’ve never seen play live or never met or all that as well,” Riley said. “It’ll be an interesting, exciting signing day, and the next couple months after for sure.”

Three players who are heavy OU targets and not expected to make their decisions public on Wednesday includes five-star Camar Wheaton, who is considered the nation’s top running back by Rivals, five-star Tristan Leigh, an offensive tackle considered the No. 17 player overall by Rivals, and five-star offensive guard Bryce Foster, the No. 14 player overall by Rivals.