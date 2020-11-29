OU football: Evening kickoff set for Saturday's home finale against Baylor

Oklahoma's home finale against Baylor has drawn an evening kickoff, the school announced late Sunday.
The Sooners (6-2 overall, 5-2 in Big 12) will host Baylor at 7 p.m. Saturday. The contest will be broadcast on FOX.
The game is contingent on COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. Oklahoma had to postpone a schedule game at West Virginia over the weekend after thresholds established by the Big 12 weren't met.
Baylor (2-5, 2-5) is coming off a 32-31 victory over Kansas State on Saturday night.
If OU wins its final two games, it will advance to the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
