OU football: Evening kickoff set for Saturday's home finale against Baylor

OU football: Evening kickoff set for Saturday's home finale against Baylor

Spencer Rattler and teammates draw evening kick for home finale

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) and his teammates will play their final home game under the lights on Saturday night.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Oklahoma's home finale against Baylor has drawn an evening kickoff, the school announced late Sunday. 

The Sooners (6-2 overall, 5-2 in Big 12) will host Baylor at 7 p.m. Saturday. The contest will be broadcast on FOX.

The game is contingent on COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. Oklahoma had to postpone a schedule game at West Virginia over the weekend after thresholds established by the Big 12 weren't met. 

Baylor (2-5, 2-5) is coming off a 32-31 victory over Kansas State on Saturday night.

If OU wins its final two games, it will advance to the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

