OU football: Did Texas' fourth-quarter comeback benefit from 39 extra seconds due to officials' mistake?

“We questioned the officials about it. I thought they were going to stop and talk about it but they didn’t,” Riley said. “We were not happy about it on our sideline. We didn’t a ton of explanation on it. The game was ongoing then.”

The Sooners led 31-17 at that point of the game. Texas would rally for two touchdowns and sent the game into overtime.

Riley said Oklahoma has a staff member in the press box who monitor clock issues. But that person wasn’t needed on Saturday.

“I think several of us, right away, when they came over the loudspeaker and said 6:36, we obviously knew that wasn’t correct,” Riley said. “I thought we made a fairly good argument on the sideline but the officials were pretty convinced that it was right and we had to get on with the game.”

The clock issue may have changed Riley’s play-calling late in the game.

OU faced third-and-9 from its own 47. Texas had no timeouts left and, instead of extinguishing about 40 seconds of clock with a run play, Spencer Rattler threw an incomplete pass to Austin Stogner with 2:04 remaining.

Would Riley have called a pass play if 39 seconds hadn’t been added to the clock earlier in the fourth quarter?