OU football: Did Texas' fourth-quarter comeback benefit from 39 extra seconds due to officials' mistake?

Texas appears to have benefitted from 39 extra seconds during a pivotal fourth-quarter moment of Saturday’s four-overtime game against Oklahoma.
Every second counted during the Longhorns’ late comeback in the final period. The Longhorns’ equalizing touchdown came with 14 seconds left in regulation and sparked the longest game in OU history. The Sooners would eventually win 53-48.
OU coach Lincoln Riley said he hadn’t had a chance to connect with Big 12 Coordinator of Football Officials Greg Burks but “certainly will be.”
The Tulsa World reached out via e-mail to a Big 12 spokesperson, who responded, “We are looking into it.”
During the fourth quarter, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger gained three yards on a third-down run, which was initially ruled to cover distance needed for a first down. There was 5:57 left in regulation according to the FOX broadcast.
After a lengthy official review to confirm the football’s spot, the first down was overturned and Texas faced fourth-and-inches from their own 19-yard-line.
After the three-minute review, referee Brandon Cruse announced to the Cotton Bowl Stadium: “Please set the clock to 6 minutes, 36 seconds.”
Oklahoma’s sideline immediately objected, Riley said.
“We questioned the officials about it. I thought they were going to stop and talk about it but they didn’t,” Riley said. “We were not happy about it on our sideline. We didn’t a ton of explanation on it. The game was ongoing then.”
The Sooners led 31-17 at that point of the game. Texas would rally for two touchdowns and sent the game into overtime.
Riley said Oklahoma has a staff member in the press box who monitor clock issues. But that person wasn’t needed on Saturday.
“I think several of us, right away, when they came over the loudspeaker and said 6:36, we obviously knew that wasn’t correct,” Riley said. “I thought we made a fairly good argument on the sideline but the officials were pretty convinced that it was right and we had to get on with the game.”
The clock issue may have changed Riley’s play-calling late in the game.
OU faced third-and-9 from its own 47. Texas had no timeouts left and, instead of extinguishing about 40 seconds of clock with a run play, Spencer Rattler threw an incomplete pass to Austin Stogner with 2:04 remaining.
Would Riley have called a pass play if 39 seconds hadn’t been added to the clock earlier in the fourth quarter?
“I can’t promise what I would have done, but it certainly would have had an impact on the decision,” Riley said.
