OU football: Despite leading Big 12 with 26 sacks, Alex Grinch says 'there's always meat left on the bone'

Nik Bonitto is tied for the Big 12 lead with 5.5 sacks this season, while Isaiah Thomas sits at sixth with 4.5.

Oklahoma State possesses some of the nation’s top skill players in quarterback Spencer Sanders, running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace.

Bonitto said it will be important to create pressure at the point of attack to slow down the OSU offense.

"I just feel like we got to keep doing what we've been doing — getting pressure on the quarterback and being disruptive up front,” Bonitto said. “That ruins a lot of teams' game plans. They have a great two backs in the backfield (including LD Brown) and the receiver that can do a lot of things when he gets the ball in his hands. So, we want to try and make life easier for the back end and try to be very disruptive so we don't give those skill guys a lot of chances."

While the Sooners’ front seven draws plenty of attention for the sacks, credit also has to go to the secondary. Coverage has been better in 2020, as evident by the seven interceptions in seven games. Last season, the defense ended with seven interceptions in 14 games.

Sacks are more than what happens up front, OU coach Lincoln Riley said.