OU football: Defensive line a strength, Marvin Mims a rising star and Sooners finally close a game out

Could a Texas two-step be a perfect remedy for Oklahoma?
Back-to-back wins over Texas and TCU in the Metroplex have injected confidence to an OU program looking for a strong 2020 finish.
Several underclassmen contributed in Saturday’s 33-14 win over TCU on offense and, at the season’s midpoint, they appear ready to take command of the future.
“We have to continue to grow, but we’re getting better as a team,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said after the victory. “We’re on the right trajectory. We’ve just got to do everything we can to continue to push that.
“I commend our players, staff, everybody. It was a really productive two weeks after the Texas win. Thought we had a good plan. Guys executed the plan. We got better. Came down here and got a win on the road against a tough opponent.”
Three things we learned about the Sooners’ win over TCU:
Defensive line growing up
After losing key defensive linemen like Neville Gallimore, Marquise Overton and Kenneth Mann last season and not having Ronnie Perkins early in 2020, finding replacements was a necessity.
Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey and Josh Ellison have had strong starts, while Jordan Kelley, Marcus Stripling and Kori Roberson had big plays against TCU.
Kelley blew up a reverse, causing an eight-yard loss on a play that had potential for a big play. Stripling and Roberson added sacks.
Riley said defensive line play has been “tremendous.”
“There are a lot of guys playing for us across that front that have either played zero or very limited snaps before this year, and they’ve done a nice job,” Riley said. “And they’re doing it without some key pieces. Which I think makes it all the more impressive.”
Kelley’s play drew praise from teammate Brendan Radley-Hiles.
“Everybody's ready for their moment. You know? They're ready for their moment. When their number is called, it's just about just accepting that this is your time, this is your moment and just play football,” Radley-Hiles said before adding, “being ready for your moment and then actually doing it. So when I seen JK do it, I was so excited. It was very exciting when JK got that TFL.”
The Sooners are also stopping opponents’ run game.
TCU only managed 75 rushing yards. It’s the third time this season that the Sooners have allowed 75 rushing yards or less (Missouri State, Kansas State).
Mims is special
Marvin Mims arrived on campus with high expectations after a prolific high school career.
The true freshman hasn’t waded into college football. He’s done a cannonball into the deep end with an outstanding five-game start.
His six touchdown receptions are a school record for OU freshmen through five games. The two players he passed? It is Ryan Broyles and CeeDee Lamb, two of the school’s all-time greats at the position.
Mims has gained the respect of the locker room.
“That's my guy. What makes it so much better, what makes it so much sweeter is he's a humble guy,” Radley-Hiles said. “That's rare for a freshman to come along, show no sense fear of any sort and actually just come to play. He just comes to play. He balls. He does his thing. He knows his job. He knows his assignment.
“I love having him as a teammate. He's exciting to watch. And I'm just ready for the rest of the year, see what he can do and years forward.”
Mims leads the Sooners with 19 catches and 328 receiving yards this season. He has three catches of 50-plus yards including a 61- and 50-yard touchdown catch against TCU.
He also has been significant as a punt returner. He’s returned eight kicks and is averaging an impressive 17.9 yards per return.
Mims has had three punt returns of 30-plus yards, including a personal-best 38 yarder against the Frogs.
Closing things out
Oklahoma led 27-7 when the fourth quarter began and typically a 20-point lead is reason to get comfortable.
But given the Sooners’ history this season, nothing can be taken for granted.
OU was able to keep the Frogs at arm’s length and only gave up a meaningless touchdown inside the final four minutes.
“(The defense) is doing well right now,” OU quarterback Spencer Rattler said. “How many points did they score? Fourteen? We’ll win a lot of games when the other team scores 14 points.”
The defense had three sacks and nine tackles for loss. Over its last two games, Oklahoma has totaled nine sacks and 19 tackles for loss.
The offense did its job in closing things out as well, turning to its run game to chew yards and clock. Fourteen of the Sooners’ 17 plays in the fourth quarter were on the ground.
“It was our job to put together runs to keep the chains moving and keep the clock ticking,” said T.J. Pledger, who finished with a game-high 122 rushing yards. “I felt like we did a better job than we did last week, which is an improvement. Showing the coaches that they can put faith in the running back group is a blessing. Just going out there and being able to do that on Saturday means a lot to us running backs.”
FORT WORTH, Texas — Simply put, Oklahoma needed a game like this.
After an emotionally draining victory and two nail-biting losses during Big 12 play, the Sooners found their groove in a stress-free 33-14 victory over TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday.
Oklahoma was dominant in all phases and, most importantly, the fourth quarter. There was no late-game collapse that’s marred the past three games.
The Sooners (3-2 overall, 2-2 Big 12) still have work to do. But this road victory was a confidence-builder as the program reaches the midway point of the season.
“We've been putting in a lot of work these past two weeks,” said wide receiver Theo Wease, who finished with three catches for 87 yards. “I definitely see us taking steps in the right direction. Definitely still have a lot of room for improvement. But we're definitely satisfied with what's going on right now.”
Oklahoma jumped out to a 17-0 lead and was never threatened. The team increased their win streak against TCU to seven games.
Fast starts haven’t been an issue for the Sooners this season — they have now outscored their opponents 68-3 in the first quarter — but it’s been the finish that’s been painful to watch for Sooner Nation. The team has watched late leads evaporate in losses to Kansas State and Iowa State and had to grind out a four-overtime victory against Texas.
What did the team think when it seemingly had a comfortable 27-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter?
“We didn’t really say much about it, but it crossed our minds like ‘OK, this is a similar situation we’ve been in during the last several games. Let’s not let what happened in those games before happen tonight,’” OU defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas said. “Obviously, we put our foot on the gas and ran away with it in the end. It was a great feeling to really close out a game.”
The defense deserves plenty of credit for the victory, which was played in front of 12,440 fans.
TCU (1-3, 1-3) was held to 14 points, the lowest output by a Big 12 opponent since the Sooners defeated West Virginia 52-14 last season. That’s a span of 10 games.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch wants constant improvement from his players. He saw some growth against TCU, especially after his team only allowed 351 yards (276 passing, 75 rushing) and had nine tackles for loss.
Grinch also appears to have been keeping close watch of the fourth quarter to make sure there wasn’t a letdown similar to the past three games.
“Seven points on the board, and making sure also that you don't create a scenario where, here we go again,” Grinch said. “We've been here before and it's like, ‘OK, wait a second, are we waiting for the other shoe to drop’ and obviously that's a responsibility on us as coaches to make sure that doesn't take place and so,
“I think there's some growth. I absolutely do, just as you approach specifically the second half. But obviously, there's a lot more out there for us.”
Marvin Mims has developed into the Sooners’ top threat in the pass game. The true freshman now has six touchdown catches this season after hauling in scores of 61 and 50 yards against TCU.
His day was complete with four catches for 132 yards. He also had a 38-yard punt return during special teams.
“The thing he keeps doing is he keeps answering the bell. Seems like every time he gets an opportunity, he makes a play,” Riley said. “He’s a talented kid, but I go back to his habits. He practices hard every day. He’s a tough kid. He’s aware of our stuff. Coach (Dennis) Simmons has done a really good job bringing him along.
“Seeing him make such big plays so early in his career offensively and in the return game is been a big thing for this team.”
Rattler was 13-of-22 for 332 yards. In addition to the two touchdown strikes to Mims, he finished with five throws that were 30-yards plus.
Oklahoma has historically ran the football well against the Frogs. On Saturday, the focus was an air attack.
“We had a lot of deep ball plays dialed up in the playbook for this game, just going through this week of practice,” Rattler said. “That was a weak part of their defense that we could attack, and we did that pretty well this game.”
OU jumped to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter and led 17-7 at intermission.
After the break, the Sooners ran the ball 24 times compared to only seven pass attempts as the team broke down the TCU defense. T.J. Pledger ended with a game-high 122 yards on 22 carries.
Oklahoma finished with 166 rushing yards.
Up next is a Halloween game at Texas Tech. Kickoff is 7 p.m. in Lubbock.
“We have a long ways to go. It feels good. It was definitely a step in the right direction,” Riley said. “We did some things better today than we’ve done the majority of the year. A lot of work that we’re putting in behind the scenes is starting to show up on game day.
“We have another tough one coming up in going down to Lubbock. Hopefully we can go and play even better than we did today.”
The idea here is to appreciate this version of OU offense for what it can do right now, and to anticipate what it might do in the future.
