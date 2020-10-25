OU football: Defensive line a strength, Marvin Mims a rising star and Sooners finally close a game out

Closing things out

Oklahoma led 27-7 when the fourth quarter began and typically a 20-point lead is reason to get comfortable.

But given the Sooners’ history this season, nothing can be taken for granted.

OU was able to keep the Frogs at arm’s length and only gave up a meaningless touchdown inside the final four minutes.

“(The defense) is doing well right now,” OU quarterback Spencer Rattler said. “How many points did they score? Fourteen? We’ll win a lot of games when the other team scores 14 points.”

The defense had three sacks and nine tackles for loss. Over its last two games, Oklahoma has totaled nine sacks and 19 tackles for loss.

The offense did its job in closing things out as well, turning to its run game to chew yards and clock. Fourteen of the Sooners’ 17 plays in the fourth quarter were on the ground.