OU football: Cyclones' tight ends will be disruptive, crucial 96 hours and what's Austin Stogner's status?

“In a lot of ways, there's a lot of similarities to us. We believe a lot in those positions as well and if you've got guys that can do both well, you can really strain defenses so a lot of respect for the way that they're used and the way they coach those guys.”

In the Cyclones’ 37-30 win over the Sooners on Oct. 3, Kolar (four catches, 66 yards) and Allen (three catches, 48 yards) combined for more than half of the team’s 14 receptions.

Important stretch

A four-day stretch this week will prove very important for the Oklahoma program.

Wednesday marks the opening of the early signing period, and the Sooners are expected to introduce their 2021 recruiting class during the afternoon. On Saturday, OU will look to grab its sixth consecutive Big 12 Championship.

What’s it like to balance this unique season due to the global pandemic?

“Did it help give us a little more time? Maybe,” Riley said. “In a way it did. I think a lot of our preparations and work for signing day has been done well before this in knowing that if we were in the Big 12 Championship game, that we would potentially be busy.