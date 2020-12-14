OU football: Cyclones' tight ends will be disruptive, crucial 96 hours and what's Austin Stogner's status?

Big 12 Championship week is finally here.
Oklahoma has taken a winding path to its fourth consecutive appearance in the league’s marquee game, overcoming two early losses. Iowa State bullied its way with a regular-season win over the Sooners and only one conference loss.
Lincoln Riley visited on the phone with media members on Monday afternoon to discuss Saturday’s 11 a.m. Big 12 Championship game against the Cyclones at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Here are a few takeaways:
Mirror image
Iowa State is creative with the way it uses tight ends and the players have outstanding skill sets, Riley said.
They’ve combined for nearly a third of the team’s 202 receptions in 2020. Junior Charlie Kolar, a Norman North High School graduate, has 33 catches for 446 yards and five touchdowns this season. Seniors Chase Allen (15 catches, 209 yards, two TDs) and Dylan Soehner (15 catches, 174 yards) also provide power at the position.
“They do a good job trying to create matchups, whether it's within their blocking scheme or obviously getting those guys out in their route combinations,” Riley said. “They've got guys that are good blockers and very capable receivers and that's always tough to defend. I think they've done a tremendous job. They really have.
“In a lot of ways, there's a lot of similarities to us. We believe a lot in those positions as well and if you've got guys that can do both well, you can really strain defenses so a lot of respect for the way that they're used and the way they coach those guys.”
In the Cyclones’ 37-30 win over the Sooners on Oct. 3, Kolar (four catches, 66 yards) and Allen (three catches, 48 yards) combined for more than half of the team’s 14 receptions.
Important stretch
A four-day stretch this week will prove very important for the Oklahoma program.
Wednesday marks the opening of the early signing period, and the Sooners are expected to introduce their 2021 recruiting class during the afternoon. On Saturday, OU will look to grab its sixth consecutive Big 12 Championship.
What’s it like to balance this unique season due to the global pandemic?
“Did it help give us a little more time? Maybe,” Riley said. “In a way it did. I think a lot of our preparations and work for signing day has been done well before this in knowing that if we were in the Big 12 Championship game, that we would potentially be busy.
“We certainly took advantage of a little bit of the extra time but so much of it is done already and we've got such an outstanding recruiting team that I think we'll be able to have a great signing day. (We will) give that the attention obviously it deserves and needs but also, I don't think that'll disrupt our prep in any way.”
OU currently has 15 commitments to its 2021 recruiting class.
Moving forward
Oklahoma may be preparing to be without one of their top offensive weapons.
Riley typically gives an outlook on injured players when asked early in game week.
On Monday, the OU coach was asked if he had an injury update on Austin Stogner. The response was a brief one: “No update.”
Despite missing two games, the sophomore still ranks third in receptions (25) and receiving yards (410).
Stogner hasn’t played since leaving a Nov. 7 game against Kansas with an undisclosed injury.
Brayden Willis was asked two weeks ago about the H-backs helping Stogner through this time.
“Everybody loves Stog … our group is very tight-knit. When we heard he's going through what he's going through, we all rallied behind him and made sure he's good and everything,” Willis said. “It's unfortunate, but it's a next-man-up mentality. We're gonna keep on loving him. He's supporting us like we've never seen and we're just gonna keep on going and make sure we hold it down until he comes back.”
