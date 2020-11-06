OU football: Current senior class may have extended stays in Norman during 2021 season

It’s not just this year. Everyone’s eligibility is frozen within their current class, which means recruiting becomes an issue for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes.

Next season, the scholarships get a bump for every senior that comes back. That’s not the case in future seasons.

“This year, with the roster exception, it’s going to be a little different in that even if a guy does come back, it’s not really going to affect what you are signing because you get the bump for every senior that comes back,” Riley said. “Now in the following years, it will be a lot to work through. But yeah, a lot of those conversations are happening or will happen quickly.”

The free year has impacted recruiting. Riley said his program always has been picky with scholarship offers.

“Guys in that junior class, all of a sudden, a lot of those guys decided to come back and play that fifth year and there's no telling what your roster could look like,” Riley said. “Because the way we understand it right now, you're not going to have the exception after this year. It'll be interesting. We're certainly not trying to turn down really good players, but at the same time, we're making sure that it's, regardless of how those things play out, it's somebody that we would absolutely want and at a position that we absolutely need.”