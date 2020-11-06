OU football: Current senior class may have extended stays in Norman during 2021 season

NORMAN — November football games typically mean one last hoorah for Oklahoma’s seniors.
But, as everyone knows, there’s nothing normal about 2020.
OU seniors — like players across the country — are eligible to return next season without losing a year of eligibility. There’s an opportunity for the 16 seniors to come back and play again in 2021.
The rest of the home games — including Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. meeting with Kansas — may not be the tail end of contests played inside Memorial Stadium.
It’s something that’s been embraced by the OU coaching staff. It’s also something that they will have to be strategic about moving forward.
In years past, Lincoln Riley had to get a feel if NFL early entry candidates were leaning toward returning to school or turning pro. Now there will be 16 discussions which could impact the program’s recruiting plans.
“We’ll start to have some initial conversations with our guys during the bye week,” Riley said, pointing toward next week. “Some of those have already gone on. We keep pretty open, consistent dialogue with our guys throughout the year. I don’t think there are going to be any big surprises.
“But, obviously, with you guys who are seniors right now, you are going to have all those guys with an option to come back and play again. And I think we’ll have a handful that will. It’s conversations that you have to have.”
It’s not just this year. Everyone’s eligibility is frozen within their current class, which means recruiting becomes an issue for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes.
Next season, the scholarships get a bump for every senior that comes back. That’s not the case in future seasons.
“This year, with the roster exception, it’s going to be a little different in that even if a guy does come back, it’s not really going to affect what you are signing because you get the bump for every senior that comes back,” Riley said. “Now in the following years, it will be a lot to work through. But yeah, a lot of those conversations are happening or will happen quickly.”
The free year has impacted recruiting. Riley said his program always has been picky with scholarship offers.
“Guys in that junior class, all of a sudden, a lot of those guys decided to come back and play that fifth year and there's no telling what your roster could look like,” Riley said. “Because the way we understand it right now, you're not going to have the exception after this year. It'll be interesting. We're certainly not trying to turn down really good players, but at the same time, we're making sure that it's, regardless of how those things play out, it's somebody that we would absolutely want and at a position that we absolutely need.”
Senior Night would be expected to be on Dec. 5, which coincides with the regular-season finale against Baylor. That likely won’t be the case this season due to COVID reasons.
“We started a tradition last year that we really, really like in place of our banquet, which was all of our players who left the program, whether it was a senior who graduated and gone or a player who declared early, we brought the families back on the evening of Pro Day and had a real nice event with our staff, those players and the families,” Riley said.
“That was something that we all really, really enjoyed. I think our senior deal. That may be the extent of it this year.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.