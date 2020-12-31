OU football: Creed Humphrey declares for NFL draft

Creed Humphrey, the anchor on Oklahoma’s offensive line for the past three seasons, announced on Thursday that he has chosen to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Humphrey, who is from Shawnee, made the news official on Twitter. He said playing at OU has always been his biggest dream and expressed thanks to Bob Stoops, Lincoln Riley and Bill Bedenbaugh for recruiting him to Oklahoma.

“After talking with my coaches and family, I have decided that it is time for me to begin the next chapter of my life. I will be declaring for the 2021 NFL draft,” Humphrey wrote. “Thank you to my coaches, teammates and (Sooner Nation) for making these past four years so memorable. The University of Oklahoma will always have a special place in my heart.”

Humphrey made 37 career starts at center including 36 straight dating back to the 2018 season.

The two-time Big 12 offensive lineman of the year, Humphrey has been voted as an All-American selection by the American Football Coaches Association (second team) and Associated Press (third team) over the past week.

Humphrey, who graduated in December with a degree in finance, did not allow a sack during his three-year career.

